Live Report - Klaasen century and SRH bowlers consign KKR to 110-run defeat

It has been a while since Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), last season's finalists, were eliminated from IPL 2025. Their mid-season woes were too much to make up for, even with KKR winning two of their last three completed games and SRH three of their last four.

However, a win in their final match could give some respite - on the points table, at least - as they can finish sixth. That's the motivation for both sides as they meet at a neutral venue, Delhi, looking to finish their campaign on a positive note.