Live Report - Klaasen century and SRH bowlers consign KKR to 110-run defeat

Live Report - Klaasen century and SRH bowlers consign KKR to 110-run defeatBy Sreshth Shah
It's all over - SRH win by 110 run win!
SRH end their five-game losing streak at the hands of KKR. A high for them as their season comes to a close. KKR were outplayed in all departments. Harshit Rana is the last to fall for a 21-ball 34 with Malinga completing a caught-and-bowled effort.
KKR vs SRH in IPL 2025
M15 - SRH's biggest margin of defeat in IPL (80 runs)
M68 - KKR's biggest margin of defeat in IPL (102 runs)
KKR have checked out
The 18th over is swiftly bringing the curtains down on this game. Unadkat collects a third wicket with a slower-ball bouncer that Pandey mis-hits to the sweeper-fielder on the leg side. He goes for 37 in 23.
Vaibhav is run out next ball guilty of trudging to the non-striker's end when he should've run faster. Unadkat, with a good presence of mind, throws the stumps down and Vaibhav ends up looking very silly. He finishes with 3/24.
KKR 163/9 in 18 overs.
Pandey, Harshit save some blushes
The game's not salvageable for KKR. Not after Angkrish Raghuvanshi, their most promising batter of the season, fell to Malinga for a laboured 18 in the 13th over and Ramandeep Singh to Dubey for 13 runs in the 14th.
However, Harshit Rana has come out all guns blazing for some entertainment, smashing three sixes in his first seven balls, and Manish Pandey is turning back the clock with a few pristine hits. The pair take 21 off the 16th, kinda ruining Malinga's figures as he had conceded only four runs in his first two overs before that. Their fifty-stand comes in 19 balls.
Highest Run-Rate for a 50+ P'ship for the 8th wicket or lower in IPL
Harbhajan Singh & Ryan McLaren (MI) v Chargers - 15.9
Rinku Singh & Umesh Yadav (KKR) v Titans - 2023 - 14.9
Manish Pandey & Harshit Rana (KKR) v Sunrisers, 2025 - 14.2
KKR 151/7 in 16 overs
Fan Poll: The WI stalwarts
In ESPNcricinfo's latest exercise of finding the greatest T20 cricketers (No. 1 is yet to be revealed...), we had Andre Russell at #5 and Sunil Narine at #2.
While Narine has been marginally better than Russell this season, both have not really had the kind of impact they've been known for in their prime. KKR have backed them to the hilt since 2012 and 2014 respectively, but if they do a overhaul before next season - which could be likely - does this pair remain in their plans?
Dubey rocks Rinku, Russell
Delhi this season has been better for spinners than seamers. That's why the Narine-Varun struggles were hard to fathom. However, SRH's Harsh Dubey, with his slow left-arm, has picked off Rinku Singh and Andre Russell off back-to-back deliveries. Russell didn't even bother waiting for the umpire to raise his finger once he was pinned lbw in front of the stumps.
KKR teetering at 70/5 in eight overs.
Rahane, de Kock fall
Ajinkya Rahane has been mesmerising in the powerplays this season, but he tries one shot too many and perishes to Jaydev Unadkat. Two overs later, de Kock's struggles finally end as he falls to an Eshan Malinga full toss for a 13-ball nine. Not a single boundary in de Kock's innings. Rahane struck three in his eight-ball 15.
KKR 61/3 in 6.5 overs
Unadkat ends Narine onslaught
There's only one way to approach the chase, and it is Sunil Narine doing Sunil Narine things early on. Three sixes and a four by Narine off Pat Cummins' first two overs. Some streaky runs too off Jaydev Unadkat.
But Unadkat brings out a slower ball to fox Narine and scramble his leg stump. He goes for a 16-ball 31. KKR also become the third team (after Deccan Chargers 2010 and RCB 2008) to not have a single fifty-run opening stand in a season.
KKR 37/1 in 3.3 overs
SRH finish on 278/3
Heinrich Klaasen’s batting was the story of the first innings in Delhi. His breathtaking century – the joint-third fastest in IPL history – came in just 37 balls, a knock that left the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) needing 279 for victory.
Klaasen’s innings was marked by nine sixes and seven fours. His 17-ball fifty, at a strike-rate of 300, and also his fastest in T20s, had already set the tone. From there, he showcased his ability to punish anything short or overpitched. Full balls were hammered straight down too, and he finished unbeaten on 105 off just 39 balls.
Before Klaasen took over, Travis Head laid the foundation with a commanding 76 off 40 balls. Head was in superb touch, racing to his fifty in 26 balls and driving SRH to 79 without loss in the powerplay. His strokes, combined with Abhishek Sharma’s 32 from 16 balls, ensured SRH capitalized fully on KKR’s inconsistent start, and by the eighth over, SRH had reached 109 for 1.
KKR’s bowlers never found a consistent length. Anrich Nortje and Vaibhav Arora were expensive early, while even Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy couldn’t stem the flow in the middle overs. Narine’s 13th over provided rare control, dismissing Head and conceding only a single – the only over without a boundary since the first over. But it was just a brief pause. Klaasen launched Narine for back-to-back sixes in his final over to bring up SRH’s 200 in the 15th over.
Ishan Kishan added a crucial 29-ball 40, rotating strike smartly and finding gaps with minimal fuss. Klaasen kept attacking from the other end, with the pair bringing up a fifty partnership in just 20 balls.
Aniket Verma added a final flourish in the last over with a four and a six in his six-ball 12 not out, ensuring SRH’s final-over push was just as decisive. Klaasen’s century arrived off the last ball of the 19th over, and SRH ended on a mammoth 278 for 3 – the third highest total in IPL history. Nortje’s struggles summed up KKR’s night, conceding 60 runs in his four overs, while Varun Chakravarthy went for 54 in three overs.
ESPNcricinfo’s forecaster gave SRH a 91% chance of victory at the half-way mark.
SRH post third-highest IPL total
16 runs off the final over with Aniket Verma joining the party with a four and six for a six-ball unbeaten 12. Klaasen finishes on a 39-ball 105. Nortje goes wicketless for 60 runs. Varun 54. ESPNcricinfo's forecaster gives SRH a 91% chance of victory.
SRH 278/3 in 20 overs
Klaasen hits the (tied) 3rd fastest IPL century!
37 balls to get to the mark! Six fours. Nine sixes. Take a bow, Mr. Klaasen!
It's a second century for him, getting there by playing towards midwicket in the final ball of the penultimate over.
A seven-run 19th over has largely ended hopes of a team 300, with Ishan Kishan also falling for a 29-ball 40 looking for a big shot. But the record for highest team total (287) is still on.
SRH 261/3 in 19 overs
Here's the list of fastest IPL centuries by the way.
Mission 300?
Klaasen clobbers back-to-back sixes off Narine's final over - he finished with 2 for 42 - to bring up SRH's 200 in the 15th over.
Kishan then ruins Nortje's moderately tidy 16th over by finishing with four and six.
Klaasen then starts the 17th by pulling Varun for six over the leg side. That bring up the fifty partnership in just 20 deliveries. Three balls later, another short-ish ball is pulled for six. SRH 237/2 in 17 overs
282 Strike-rate off Varun's short deliveries tonight
Finally, a boundary less over (and a wicket)
Four dots, one wicket and a single. A rare W for a KKR bowler. After Vaibhav's first over that went for two runs, this 13th over from Narine is the next one that goes for single digits. Also only the second over with no boundaries.
Narine also dismissed Head in the over by floating deliveries wide outside off and forcing Head to swing hard away from his body. A miscue off the fourth ball was taken by Russell at long off.
He's gone for a 40-ball 76, and in walks Ishan Kishan, the man who struck a 48-ball unbeaten 94 few nights ago.
SRH 175/2 in 13 overs
Klaasen pumps a 17-ball fifty!
And that's the fastest of his career! A strike-rate of 300 as he smacks Harshit Rana for 4, 6, 6 after getting strike second ball of the 12th over. These 17 balls saw five fours and four sixes. He's beaten his previous fastest fifty by a good six deliveries!
He's been so good straight down the ground and he's also punished anything short by pulling.
SRH 150 in the 11th over!
It's raining fours and sixes, folks. Five sixes and four fours between overs 7 to 10 as Narine-Chakravarthy concede 60 in their first four overs.
Varun's been guilty of giving width, while Narine has missed his lengths too.
KKR turn to Andre Russell, their golden-arm, for a breakthrough but he is tonked over his head first ball by Head. Head and Klaasen exchange more boundaries, adjusting well to Russell's slower balls. One guy is on 75 (36), the other is on 35 (14). Seventeen off the 11th.
SRH 156/1 in 11 overs
Head's 26-ball fifty
Travis Head at his best tonight. Varun drags a ball in the eighth stump slightly short, and Head has pummeled him over deep midwicket. Applause from the dug out and his new batting partner, which is Heinrich Klaasen - not Ishan Kishan - at No. 3. That also brought up the team hundred in 7.2 overs.
Abhishek, meawhile, perished for a 16-ball 32 to Narine in the previous over after bashing the bowlers for two sixes in two balls before that.
SRH 109 for 1 in 8 overs with Klaasen also joining in the six-hitting act. All the KKR bowlers - pacers and spinners - have bowled too short or too full all evening.
Fifty in double time
3.4 Overs needed for SRH to reach fifty
It's been head leading the way, getting 38 off those runs in 16 balls. He takes down Harshit Rana in the fourth over with three fours, putting away balls delivered with wayward lines.
SRH 56/0 in four overs. 23 more scored off the next two. That's 79 off the powerplay with ten wickets in hand. Are SRH going to end the season with a monster total?
Blazing start from Travishek
Back to the action in Delhi. Head saw off Vaibhav's first over quietly, but when Anrich Nortje took the new ball from the other side, he and Abhishek smacked the SA seamer for one six, two fours alongwith five-wide runs to collect 20.
Head then goes six and four to start off Vaibhav's second over. The fourth ball goes for another six. The over costs Vaibhav 19.
Here's a snapshot of the second and third over. SRH 41/0 in three overs
Dhoni for next season?
He captained CSK to a win in Ahmedabad earlier today, in the team's last match of the season. Harsha Bhogle asked MS Dhoni if he's coming back next year. This is what he said (not verbatim):
It depends. I have four or five months to decide [whether to play or not]. It's professional cricket; you have to be at your best. It's not performances. What's important is to see how much hunger you have. I have enough time to decide. I'll go back to Ranchi. I'm not saying I'm done; I'm not saying I'm coming back. I have the luxury of time.
Travishek, one last time
It has been a disappointing season, by their high standards, for Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Last year, Travishek averaged 49.4 as a partnership and had a strike rate of 224.
This season, it's 27.1 and 154, respectively.
Vaibhav Arora has troubled Head in the past. Abhishek has been better against him. What will happen in this powerplay?
SRH unchanged, de Kock back for KKR
Toss Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bat vs Kolkata Knight Riders
In all six previous tosses at this venue this season, captains had opted to chase. However, when Pat Cummins won the toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for their final game of the season, he chose to bat first.
Stating that he expected the pitch to be good for batting in both innings, he said the team wanted to end the season by playing consistent cricket. There were no changes to the SRH batting-first XI from their win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane said he would've bowled first anyway since the last two matches at this venue were won by the chasing team "easily." This is their first outing since their defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 7 since their fixture against RCB was washed out on May 17. It is their final game of the season too.
Manish Pandey, who played against CSK to replace the injured Venkatesh Iyer, has kept his place in the KKR bowling-first XI. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is their expected impact player. Quinton de Kock replaced Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
SRH: review
Why did SRH disappoint this season? Here's what our experts on Time:Out feel
KKR, SRH look to bow out with a win
It has been a while since Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), last season's finalists, were eliminated from IPL 2025. Their mid-season woes were too much to make up for, even with KKR winning two of their last three completed games and SRH three of their last four.
However, a win in their final match could give some respite - on the points table, at least - as they can finish sixth. That's the motivation for both sides as they meet at a neutral venue, Delhi, looking to finish their campaign on a positive note.
SRH have lost their last five games against KKR. But form is on their side. They dispatched Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets, with ten balls to spare. KKR's last completed game was 17 days ago, with their match against RCB rained out without a ball bowled, and they may need to shake off some rust as they look to extend their streak against SRH.
