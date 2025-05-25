Blog - CSK sign off with big win against GT

Live
Blog - CSK sign off with big win against GTBy Deivarayan Muthu
CSK sign off with a win
Chennai Super Kings 230 for 5 (Brevis 57, Conway 52, Prasidh 2-22) beat Gujarat Titans 147 (Sai Sudharsan 41, Kamboj 3-13, Noor 3-21) by 83 runs
Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel were not even part of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) squad at the start of IPL 2025. Picked as mid-season replacements, the trio played bright knocks in CSK’s final game of the season, offering hope that the future could be just as bright.
After the 17-year-old Mhatre and local boy Urvil Patel set the platform with thirty-somethings each, Brevis launched from there, cracking a 19-ball half-century on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad. The upshot was CSK finishing with 230 for 5, their highest total in IPL 2025, and signing off with a win.
Chasing a steep target, Gujarat Titans lost three wickets in the powerplay for the first time in this season, which exposed their soft underbelly. CSK cut through it to hand them an 83-run drubbing. Sunday’s defeat now leaves GT vulnerable to being overtaken by two of the other three teams in the playoffs.
The full report will be up on the site shortly. Thanks for tuning in here.
1
1
3
Noor, Pathirana strike
Noor and Pathirana join the party as CSK pin GT down to 126 for 8 in the 16th over. If CSK had kept GT to 121 or below, they could've avoided the wooden spoon.
3
1
2
Jadeja removes Sharukh, Sai Sudharsan
After Shahrukh took Dube for 15 off five balls, Jadeja darts one wide of the batter's reach and has him caught at short third, with Pathirana someone hanging onto the ball after almost spilling it. In the same over, Jadeja has Sai Sudharsan caught by Dube at point. GT are 86 for 5 in 11 overs. Game over for them?
2
1
1
4
CSK rock GT's top order
1
1
Kamboj strikes again
After getting Gill, Kamboj puts it on a hard length once again and leaves Rutherford in a tangle this time. He is cramped on the pull and ends up flapping it to Mhatre at mid-on. Kamboj and Khaleel have exposed GT's middle order ahead of the playoffs.
Kamboj comes away with 2-0-10-2 in the powerplay. This will surely boost his confidence before he links up with the India A squad for the England tour.
1
1
Kamboj separates Gill and Sudharsan
Jadeja is off after that exploratory opening over.
Kamboj comes on and has Gill nicking off to slip. After Gill stepped out and launched him for six, Kamboj hits a hard length, even as Gill charged at him once again, and hits the outside edge. Urvil Patel does the rest.
Dhoni pats Patel on his back. Jadeja has a big smile on his face. GT are 24 for 1 in the third over.
In the next over, Khaleel has Buttler holing out to Kamboj. CSK reduce GT to 29 for 2. Buttler goes for 5 in his last game for GT this season. Pressure on SRK, Rutherford, Tewatia.
1
2
2
Jadeja opens the bowling
Surprise! Surprise! Dhoni throws the new ball to Jadeja, who is bowling the first over for only the first time in over a decade in the IPL.
Back in 2013, he had opened the bowling twice.
He starts well on Sunday, conceding just seven runs in his first over. "The last time CSK opened with a spinner was also against GT in Ahmedabad in 2024," our statsman Namooh Shah says. "It was Mitchell Santner on that occasion."
1
Brevis propels CSK to 230
Live show
Chennai Super Kings 230 for 5 (Brevis 57, Conway 52, Urvil 37, Prasidh 2-22) vs Gujarat Titans
Chennai Super Kings’ mid-season replacements – Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis – played bright knocks in their last game of IPL 2025, offering hope that the future could be just as bright.
After 17-year-old Mhatre, CSK’s youngest player ever, and local boy Urvil set the platform with thirty-somethings, Dewald Brevis launched from there, cracking a 19-ball half-century on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad. The upshot was CSK finishing with 230 for 5, their highest total in IPL 2025 and a "great score," according to Brevis.
If GT fail to chase this, they could end up playing the Eliminator and missing the chance to have two cracks at the final.
The carnage started when Mhatre took left-arm seamer Arshad Khan for a sequence of 6,6,4,4,6 in the second over, which cost GT 28 runs. Prasidh Krishna cut Mhatre’s innings short on 34 off 17 in the fourth over, but CSK went onto score 68 for 1, their joint-highest powerplay score this season.
Much like Mhatre, Patel dashed out of the blocks, flicking Siraj for six and then picking Gerald Coetzee, who had replaced Kagiso Rabada, for back-to-back fours. He also showed his attacking enterprise against the spin of R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan. Sai Kishore, however, had the last laugh when he switched to over the wicket and had Patel holing out to extra-cover for 37 off 19 balls.
Devon Conway, becalmed in the early exchanges, attacked Rashid in the middle overs, smashing him for 21 off ten balls before the legspinner bowled him for 52 off 35 balls.
Brevis then took charge at the death with a rare combination of explosive power and T20 invention. He faced 23 balls and crashed nine of those to or over the boundary. It even helped CSK offset Jadeja’s go-slow. By the time Brevis was dismissed off the last ball of the innings for 57, CSK had already touched 230.
Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 21 off 18 balls. Prasidh was the pick of the bowlers for GT, coming away with 2 for 22 in his four overs.
1
Jadeja slow, Brevis rapid
While Jadeja has managed only nine off 11 balls, Brevis has raced to 28 off 13 balls, giving CSK a shot at finishing strongly. Brevis has already hit two fours and two sixes, the pick of them a straight six off Rashid.
When Rashid tossed one up outside off, Brevis dropped down to one knee, used his reach and smacked Rashid over his head. CSK are 187 for 4 in 17 overs.
SRK, Rashid strike for GT
With two lefties in the middle, Gill throws the ball to Shahrukh Khan. He does his job and has Dube holing out to long-on for 17.
SRK bowls quick offspin and is among the top wicket-takers across the last two seasons of the TNPL. Timely breakthrough for GT
In the next over, Rashid knocks Conway over for 52. CSK are 156 for 4 in the 14th over.
1
2
Conway attacks Rashid
The arrival of Dube has put Sai Kishore out of the attack.
Rashid replaces him and gets taken for a four and six by Conway in the 12th over. Rashid keeps floating it up and keeps getting hit.
Gill introduces Shahrukh into the attack. He's bowling for the first time this season
Change of angle works for Sai Kishore
Sai Kishore ends Urvil's cameo. Gone for 37 off 19 balls.
When Sai Kishore slid one in from left-arm around, he dragged it shorter and watched Urvil muscle him over midwicket for six.
He changes his angle next ball. Operates from left-arm over, tries to take it away from the advancing Urvil's hitting arc and slows it down. Urvil looks to swipe it over the leg side, but ends up skewing it to cover.
Here comes another challenge for Sai Kishore: two lefties in the middle as Dube joins Conway. No Jadeja at No.4 this time
Rashid comes on
Rashid is having a tough season. His strength is to dart the ball into batters and keep stumps in play. He's been doing something strange this season. He's trying to toss it up and perhaps hide it away from the reach of batters. When Rashid tries to do the same against Urvil, he crashes the ball over Rashid's head.
Rashid could have actually dismissed him on 25, but Sharukh Khan dropped him at long-on earlier in the over.
Loose start from Coetzee
•
1
4
1lb
4
4
Coetzee, who had replaced Rabada, concedes 13 in his first over. He strays down the leg side twice to Urvil and gets picked away for two fours. Urvil has run away to 20 off 12 balls at his domestic home ground.
1
CSK maximise the powerplay
68 Runs scored by CSK in the powerplay, their joint most in IPL 2025. They had also scored 68 against RR in Delhi while losing three wickets
1
2
1
Prasidh snags Mhatre
Arshad is out of the attack after leaking 28 runs in his first over.
Prasidh Krishna comes on and cuts Mhatre's knock short on 34 off 17 balls. Seems like the slower ball. Mhatre tries to swing it over mid-off, but ends up slicing it to Siraj who pedals back and pouches it.
Wicket no. 22 for Prasidh in IPL 2025. He surpasses Noor to go top of the purple cap table.
CSK are 46 for 1 in four overs.
Local boy Urvil Patel announces himself in Ahmedabad with a M Vijay-esque six over midwicket. Stylish hit
2
1
2
2
Mhatre gets cracking
Ayush Mhatre is a 17-year-old intent machine.
Mohammed Siraj susses out that there's no swing or seam movement on offer. He targets the top of the stumps with a blameless back-of-a-length delivery, but Mhatre stands tall and pumps him straight of mid-on for four.
In the second over, bowled by Arshad Khan, he clatters him for a sequence of 6,6,4,4,6.
Mhatre has charged to 33 off 12 balls. He celebrates his elevation to Under-19 captaincy in grand style.
The ball is coming onto the bat nicely and Mhatre looks good for more. Conway has also found his groove with a driven four between point and cover.
2
3
CSK opt to bat; GT bring back Coetzee
Toss: CSK opt to bat vs GT
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and chose to bat in their final game of IPL 2025. CSK captain MS Dhoni expected the pitch to remain the same, as did his counterpart Shubman Gill.
Dhoni said the heat in Ahmedabad also influenced his decision to bat first. CSK made one change, bringing back Deepak Hooda for R Ashwin. GT also made one change, with Gerald Coetzee replacing his South Africa compatriot Kagiso Rabada.
If GT win, they will firm up their top spot, but if they lose, they could end up playing the Eliminator and losing the chance to have two cracks at the final. As for CSK, even a win can’t prevent them from finishing rock bottom in the IPL for the first time ever.
This is Dhoni’s last game in IPL 2025. He will turn 44 this July and his future remains uncertain.
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Sherfane Rutherford, 4 M Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rashid Khan, 6 Gerald Coetzee, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Mohammed Siraj, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Arshad Khan, 11 M Prasidh Krishna
Impact subs: B Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ayush Mhatre, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Urvil Patel, 4 Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 MS Dhoni (wk, capt), 8 Deepak Hooda, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Anshul Kamboj, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Ashwin
6
3
3
6
The Dhoni question
A win for GT today will see them firm up the top spot.
Even a win can't prevent CSK from finishing rock bottom.
It's Dhoni's last game in IPL 2025. Will this be Dhoni's last game as a player in the IPL? If he wants to return as a player in IPL 2026, can CSK afford to have him? He will turn 44 this July and has been functioning at reduced capacity, with CSK coach Stephen Fleming stating that his knees don't allow him to bat for long.
How late is too late for Dhoni? asks Nagraj Gollapudi
How can CSK rise from rock bottom this season, by yours truly
10
4
3
4