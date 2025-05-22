Matches (16)
IRE vs WI (1)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
News

Mhatre, Suryavanshi headline India U-19 squad for tour of England

The tour consists of a 50-over warm-up match, a five-match Youth one-day series and two multi-day matches in June-July

Sreshth Shah
Sreshth Shah
22-May-2025
Ayush Mhatre brings up his maiden first-class hundred, Mumbai vs Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, day 1, Ranji Trophy 2024-25, October 18, 2024

Ayush Mhatre has gained experience playing first-class cricket for Mumbai in the 2024-25 season  •  PTI

Ayush Mhatre, the 17-year-old teenager who had a sparkling first-class debut with Mumbai and with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will captain the India Under-19 team that will travel to England for a multi-format tour in June-July 2025. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old from Bihar and Rajasthan Royals opener, is also part of the 16-member squad.
The tour will see India Under-19 play England Under-19 in a 50-over warm-up match, a five-match Youth one-day series and two multi-day matches. Wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu, from Mumbai, will be the vice-captain.
Vihaan Malhotra from Punjab, who has opened the batting with Suryavanshi in the past, is also part of the squad. Others to represent India U-19 previously are wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Pangalia of Saurashtra, Bengal seamer Yudhajit Guha, Kerala legspinner Mohamed Enaan and Punjab offspinner Anmoljeet Singh.
Enaan was the highest wicket-taker (16) in the two Youth Tests against Australia U19 while Anmoljeet (nine) was second. Pangalia struck a century - 117 - in that series too.
Khilan Patel, the allrounder from Gujarat who was Player of the Series in the Cooch Behar Trophy - the domestic Under-19 four-dayer tournament - on the back of his left-arm spin bowling and batting has earned a call-up too. The others in the squad are Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Pranav Raghavendra and Aditya Rana.
The standby players are Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari and wicketkeeper Alankrith Rapole. The squad was selected by the Junior Cricket Committee, which is currently led by Thilak Naidu.
India Under-19s warm-up game will be played on June 24 at Loughborough University. The five-match youth ODIs will be played across Hove, Northampton and Worcester between June 27 and July 7. The first multi-day contest starts on July 15 in Beckenham and the second multi-day contest will be played at Chelmsford starting July 20.
Age wise, all the players in this squad are eligible for the 2026 Under-19 World Cup scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia early next year. Since the previous edition of the Under-19 World Cup, this will be the third engagement for the Under-19 side, having hosted Australia Under-19 at home in 2024, followed by the U-19 Asia Cup where they finished runner-up last year.
India U-19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (capt), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (vice-capt, wk), Harvansh Pangalia (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohamed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh
Ayush MhatreVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhigyan KunduVihaan MalhotraHarvansh PangaliaYudhajit GuhaMohamed EnaanAnmoljeet Singh

Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback