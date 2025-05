CSK and the Dhoni retirement question: how late is too late?

No athlete is bigger than the sport they play, but in the case of Dhoni and CSK, the former has acquired godlike status due to what he has achieved for the franchise from the time he was made captain in 2008. He has been central to all their success - five IPL titles , numerous playoffs , and innumerable games where he rescued them from utterly rubbish positions. The franchise has relied on him on the field and off it. No decision is taken without his counsel and his word is final, and that is how it has been virtually throughout Dhoni's 18-year relationship with CSK, one that is familial more than anything else.