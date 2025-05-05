Perrin, Wraith, Ellis lead Warwickshire home in record chase
Sophia Dunkley hundred in losing cause as Surrey lose for the third time in four games
WAR Women won by 3 wickets (with 21 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|7
|9
|caught
|11
|11
|caught
|69
|65
|caught
|28
|20
|run out
|54
|45
|not out
|63
|70
|bowled
|26
|24
|caught
|30
|34
|not out
|1
|3
|Extras
|(lb 3, nb 2, w 15, pen 5)
|Total
|314(7 wkts; 46.3 ovs)