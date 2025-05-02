Graham Clark century puts Durham in charge

Durham 330 for 5 (Clark 110*, Robinson 76, Drissell 58*, Abbott 3-49) vs Hampshire

Graham Clark celebrated his fifth Rothesay County Championship century with a pristine innings to put Durham in charge against Hampshire.

Clark led Durham's run surge, having been 82 for 4, with partnerships of 124 with Ollie Robinson , who scored 76, and 124 unbroken with George Drissell - who reached the close on 58 not out.

Clark - who hadn't reached three figures since 2023 - ended the day unbeaten on 110, with Durham following up their victory over Worcestershire by totting up 330 for 5 under the sun at Utilita Bowl.

Hampshire's Kyle Abbott was the star of the morning session, as his three wickets put Hampshire on top, after Durham had chosen to bat first on a wicket previously used in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup women's competition under perfect blue skies.

Emilio Gay - who returned from injury - had played with intent but his heavy hands cost him as he pushed away from his body and edged to second slip after a 16-ball 19.

Will Rhodes was more circumspect in his 22 but fell for Abbott's midwicket trap, as the South African bowled into the left-hander's ribs to produce a pull to the prowling Felix Organ.

Alex Lees had been the equal to Abbott in his first spell, but a change of ends and coming wider of the crease saw the bowler win the battle. The new angle exploited a gap between bat and pad to find a route into his stumps.

The 80 for 3 at lunch became 82 for 4 12 balls afterwards as Colin Ackermann swished at Brad Wheal and was caught behind.

But a mixture of a softening ball, even hotter weather, and two batters who made their task look like child's play evened up the afternoon session.

Neither Robinson nor Clark ever seemed to actively attack the bowler, merely waiting for opportunities to keep a constant flow of runs.

Having scored almost 900 runs last season - at an average of 48 - Robinson's only contribution over 20 so far this season had been the unbeaten 22 which got his side over the line against Worcestershire last week.

Four of his six dismissals had been as a result of either edging or falsely playing outside his off stump, but here he was tight, disciplined and decisive in the corridor of uncertainty.

That extra patience against pace was rewarded once he faced Liam Dawson - taking the newly awarded Wisden Cricketer of the Year for three boundaries in a row as he closed in on his half-century in 66 deliveries.

Clark - who was also not out in the chase at Visit Worcestershire New Road - was the more watchful of the pair, but wary, having got a start in each of his innings of 46, 62, 33, 16 and 20* but not progressing to three figures.

The only time he truly let loose was against Sonny Baker. The quick honoured a bouncer ploy and was taken for a quartet of fours in succession. Otherwise, he was humble in his 81-ball fifty.

Robinson misstepped when his swing across the line to Dawson saw him bowled, to end a 124-run stand, while Drissell survived an early drop. But from there, Drissell stepped into Robinson's mould to build on Durham's growing advantage.

Drissell came out after tea with a pep in his shot-making - as he tried to make the most of the older ball before the 80-over mark. His towering six back over Dawson's head was the most sweetly timed shot of the day.

He made his maiden County Championship half-century in 100 balls, and the second new ball caused no issues for him and Robinson.