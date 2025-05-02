Matches (10)
Hampshire vs Durham, 20th Match at Southampton, County DIV1, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Southampton, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division One
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Durham FlagDurham
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

What will be the toss result?
HAM Win & Bat
DUR Win & Bat
HAM Win & Bowl
DUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LA Dawson
10 M • 736 Runs • 66.91 Avg • 68.78 SR
NRT Gubbins
10 M • 724 Runs • 48.27 Avg • 47.88 SR
AZ Lees
10 M • 715 Runs • 44.69 Avg • 66.44 SR
CN Ackermann
7 M • 610 Runs • 67.78 Avg • 56.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KJ Abbott
10 M • 51 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 39.13 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 33 Wkts • 2.38 Econ • 64.21 SR
MJ Potts
5 M • 29 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 42.48 SR
BA Raine
6 M • 25 Wkts • 2.76 Econ • 54.72 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HAM
DUR
Player
Role
Ben Brown † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Abbott 
Bowler
Toby Albert 
Opening Batter
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Nick Gubbins 
Top order Batter
Brett Hampton 
-
Fletcha Middleton 
Top order Batter
Tom Prest 
Top order Batter
Mark Stoneman 
Top order Batter
Brad Wheal 
Bowler
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT420270
SUR410360
SUS411252
ESS310247
WAR310246
DUR412145
HAM310243
YOR311140
SOM402233
WOR403118
