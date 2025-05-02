Matches (10)
Hampshire vs Durham, 20th Match at Southampton, County DIV1, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hampshire
W
W
W
D
D
Durham
W
L
L
D
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HAM10 M • 736 Runs • 66.91 Avg • 68.78 SR
HAM10 M • 724 Runs • 48.27 Avg • 47.88 SR
DUR10 M • 715 Runs • 44.69 Avg • 66.44 SR
DUR7 M • 610 Runs • 67.78 Avg • 56.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HAM10 M • 51 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 39.13 SR
HAM10 M • 33 Wkts • 2.38 Econ • 64.21 SR
DUR5 M • 29 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 42.48 SR
DUR6 M • 25 Wkts • 2.76 Econ • 54.72 SR
Squad
HAM
DUR
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
