Qalandars vs Kings, 24th Match at Lahore, PSL, May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match (N), Lahore, May 04, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Qalandars
W
W
Kings
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 258 Runs • 32.25 Avg • 152.66 SR
8 M • 241 Runs • 30.13 Avg • 155.48 SR
KK10 M • 373 Runs • 41.44 Avg • 141.82 SR
KK10 M • 279 Runs • 27.9 Avg • 132.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LQ9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 18.22 SR
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 16 SR
KK9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 14.64 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 13.09 SR
Squad
LQ
KK
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|4 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News
Babar, Sadaqat, bowlers hand United second successive loss
The usually free-flowing United batting line-up could manage only 143 for 9 against Zalmi
Qalandars, Gladiators share points in washout after Naeem-Shafique bash
A dust storm and heavy rain denied Qalandars the opportunity to cash in on a strong start
Vince leads Kings' batting effort as Sultans are eliminated
Warner and Khushdil's cameos also helped Kings post 204, before Sultans folded for 117
Rauf and Raza break United's winning streak to give Qalandars big win
Lahore Qalandars became the first team to beat Islamabad United in nearly 14 months, snapping a PSL-record ten-match winning streak