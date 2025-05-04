Matches (13)
Qalandars vs Kings, 24th Match at Lahore, PSL, May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (N), Lahore, May 04, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Lahore QalandarsLahore Qalandars
843191.110
4
Karachi KingsKarachi Kings
743080.445
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Fakhar Zaman
8 M • 258 Runs • 32.25 Avg • 152.66 SR
DJ Mitchell
8 M • 241 Runs • 30.13 Avg • 155.48 SR
JM Vince
10 M • 373 Runs • 41.44 Avg • 141.82 SR
TL Seifert
10 M • 279 Runs • 27.9 Avg • 132.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Asif Afridi
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 18.22 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 16 SR
Hasan Ali
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 14.64 SR
Abbas Afridi
7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 13.09 SR
Squad
LQ
KK
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Asif Afridi 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Azab 
Bowler
Mohammad Naeem 
Batter
Momin Qamar 
Bowler
Muhammad Akhlaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Zaman Khan 
Bowler
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days4 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Babar, Sadaqat, bowlers hand United second successive loss

The usually free-flowing United batting line-up could manage only 143 for 9 against Zalmi

Qalandars, Gladiators share points in washout after Naeem-Shafique bash

A dust storm and heavy rain denied Qalandars the opportunity to cash in on a strong start

Vince leads Kings' batting effort as Sultans are eliminated

Warner and Khushdil's cameos also helped Kings post 204, before Sultans folded for 117

Rauf and Raza break United's winning streak to give Qalandars big win

Lahore Qalandars became the first team to beat Islamabad United in nearly 14 months, snapping a PSL-record ten-match winning streak

Shahzad, Shakeel and Allen lead Gladiators' demolition of Sultans

Having bowled the Sultans out for 89, the Gladiators wrapped up victory with a record 79 balls remaining

