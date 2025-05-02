Matches (10)
Middlesex vs Kent, 16th Match at London, County DIV2, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Middlesex
D
D
L
W
D
Kent
L
D
W
W
D
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MID10 M • 849 Runs • 49.94 Avg • 52.34 SR
MID10 M • 563 Runs • 37.53 Avg • 52.86 SR
KEN9 M • 776 Runs • 45.65 Avg • 47.78 SR
KEN10 M • 774 Runs • 43 Avg • 73.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 47 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 38.78 SR
MID9 M • 19 Wkts • 2.95 Econ • 63.52 SR
6 M • 21 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 46.76 SR
KEN10 M • 14 Wkts • 3.37 Econ • 66 SR
Squad
MID
KEN
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
