Middlesex vs Kent, 16th Match at London, County DIV2, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Lord's, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Kent FlagKent
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MDE Holden
10 M • 849 Runs • 49.94 Avg • 52.34 SR
JL du Plooy
10 M • 563 Runs • 37.53 Avg • 52.86 SR
BG Compton
9 M • 776 Runs • 45.65 Avg • 47.78 SR
TS Muyeye
10 M • 774 Runs • 43 Avg • 73.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Roland-Jones
10 M • 47 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 38.78 SR
RF Higgins
9 M • 19 Wkts • 2.95 Econ • 63.52 SR
NN Gilchrist
6 M • 21 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 46.76 SR
JDM Evison
10 M • 14 Wkts • 3.37 Econ • 66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MID
KEN
Player
Role
Toby Roland-Jones (c)
Bowler
Henry Brookes 
Bowler
Blake Cullen 
Bowler
Jack Davies 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Fernandes 
Bowling Allrounder
Ben Geddes 
Batter
Ryan Higgins 
Allrounder
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Dane Paterson 
Bowler
Sam Robson 
Opening Batter
Zafar Gohar 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

Max Holden leads Middlesex resistance to keep Derbyshire at bay

Honors even in Derby as four visiting batters register half-centuries in follow-on innings

Leicestershire win Bristol thriller to go top of Division Two

From 42 for 5 in pursuit of 143, Ben Cox's 47 proved too much for a spirited Gloucestershire attack

Middlesex made to follow on as Chappell tightens Derbyshire's grip

Visitors trail by 97 with nine second-innings wickets still standing going into final day at Derby

Dom Goodman's five-wicket haul inspires Gloucestershire fightback

Leicestershire will hope late wicket swings momentum but with Cameron Bancroft 36* contest remains in the balance

Andersson reminds former team-mates of his qualities

His 107 and sixth-wicket stand of 148 with Luis Reece puts Derbyshire firmily in control against Middlesex

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI420274
DER410361
KEN320152
MID411246
GLO402238
LAN300334
NOR301234
GLA302115
Full Table