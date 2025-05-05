Matches (11)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)

Cumbria Wmn vs Staffs Women, First Round at Stafford, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Innings break
First Round, Stafford, May 05, 2025, T20 Women’s County Cup
PrevNext

Cumbria Wmn chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.40
Live
Scorecard
Live Stats
Playing XI
Bet
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
 Last BatLauren Burrow 0 (1b) FOW107/9 (19.5 Ov)
Match details
The Hough, Stafford
TossCumbria Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days5 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Scoring Breakdown
Cumbria WmnCumbria Wmn
Staffs WomenStaffs Women
-
Sixes
-
-
Fours
-
0
Runs In Boundaries
-
0%
Dot ball percentage
-
12
Extras conceded
-
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Cumbria Wmn Innings
Player NameRB
C Whitaker
caught1519
Z Matthews
caught46
L Marshall
caught4032
SP Earl
bowled04
G Airey
caught1932
A Heaton
run out814
E Renshaw
caught13
Aaishah Amjad
bowled01
M Smith
not out97
L Burrow
caught01
E Fox
not out01
Extras(lb 3, w 9)
Total108(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>