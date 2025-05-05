Matches (11)
Cumbria Wmn vs Staffs Women, First Round at Stafford, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Innings break
First Round, Stafford, May 05, 2025, T20 Women’s County Cup
Current RR: 5.40
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
Last Bat: Lauren Burrow 0 (1b) • FOW: 107/9 (19.5 Ov)
Match details
|The Hough, Stafford
|Toss
|Cumbria Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|5 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Scoring Breakdown
Cumbria Wmn
Staffs Women
-
Sixes
-
-
Fours
-
0
Runs In Boundaries
-
0%
Dot ball percentage
-
12
Extras conceded
-
Cumbria Wmn Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|15
|19
|caught
|4
|6
|caught
|40
|32
|bowled
|0
|4
|caught
|19
|32
|run out
|8
|14
|caught
|1
|3
|bowled
|0
|1
|not out
|9
|7
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|0
|1
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 9)
|Total
|108(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>