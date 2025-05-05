Matches (11)
Oxon Women vs Wilts Women, First Round at Corsham, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

First Round, Corsham, May 05, 2025, T20 Women’s County Cup
Oxon Women chose to bat.

Match centre Ground time: 15:40
Match details
Station Road, Corsham
TossOxfordshire Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Players per sideOxfordshire Women 5 (5 batting, 5 fielding); Wiltshire Women 1 (1 batting, 1 fielding)
Match days5 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Aviral Gupta
