RESULT
14th Match, Chelmsford, May 04, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women
230/8
Essex Women FlagEssex Women
(47.2/50 ov, T:231) 231/5

ESS Women won by 5 wickets (with 16 balls remaining)

Jodi Grewcock 73* leads Essex Women to first win

Abtaha Maqsood leads way with the ball to keep Lancashire in check

Abtaha Maqsood in action for Sunrisers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

(File photo) Abtaha Maqsood took a three-for to limit Lancashire  •  Getty Images

Essex 231 for 5 (Grewcock 73*) beat Lancashire 230 for 8 (Jones 57, Maqsood 3-42) by five wickets
Jodi Grewcock struck her first half-century of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup women's competition as Essex overcame Lancashire at Chelmsford to break their duck in the tournament.
The left-hander finished unbeaten on 73 from 91 balls, accumulating singles and hitting only six boundaries as she shared a decisive fourth-wicket partnership of 89 from 88 with Flo Miller (41 from 48) and steered Essex over the line with 16 balls to spare.
Grewcock had earlier made a key contribution with the ball after Eve Jones (57 from 75) and Emma Lamb (43 from 53) gave Lancashire a strong platform with an opening stand of 106 from 117 - their third consecutive three-figure partnership.
But Grewcock and fellow legspinner Abtaha Maqsood triggered a middle-order collapse to restrict the visitors to 230 for 8 after seven wickets went down for 76.
Essex opted to bowl after winning the toss, but could not establish control in the powerplay as Jones and Lamb built steadily, consistently picking out gaps in the field.
Jones began to accelerate, dispatching Grace Scrivens for successive boundaries - but there was a touch of fortune about the left-hander's drive off Maqsood that took her past 50, with Jo Gardner fumbling a mid-off catch before the ball rolled on to the rope.
Maqsood did eventually dismiss Jones, who pulled her to deep midwicket, but Lancashire still looked on course for a sizeable total when Lamb and Katie Mack guided them to 133 for 1 just after halfway.
Kate Coppack's second spell triggered a shift in momentum as the seamer accounted for both Lamb and Seren Smale in the space of three balls and almost 11 overs went by without Lancashire finding the boundary.
Essex's spinners stifled the middle order, capturing wickets at regular intervals and it was only due to a late flurry by Tara Norris and Grace Potts, who added 21 from the final three overs, that the visitors reached 230.
Scrivens immediately made inroads, punching the first ball of her side's reply to the cover fence while new opening partner Lissy MacLeod also produced some classy strokeplay to ensure they kept pace with the required rate.
The pair put on 77 from 86 - Essex's best opening stand of the tournament - but both fell in successive overs from Hannah Jones (3 for 39), Scrivens bowled attempting to reverse-sweep the left-armer before MacLeod speared one to mid-off.
Grewcock and Cordelia Griffith nursed the innings along with a partnership of 42 but they were held up by the teasing off-breaks of Lamb, who removed Griffith as Norris flung out her left hand to pouch a drive that had looked destined for the boundary.
However, that wicket brought Miller to the crease, providing Essex with fresh impetus and, although she was neatly caught on the boundary with 14 still needed, Grewcock sealed the win by slamming a Lamb full toss for four.
Jodi GrewcockAbtaha MaqsoodEssex WomenLancashire WomenLAN Women vs ESS WomenECB Women's One-Day Cup

ESS Women Innings
Player NameRB
GE Scrivens
bowled3249
AJ Macleod
caught4547
CL Griffith
caught2438
J Grewcock
not out7391
FH Miller
caught4148
J Gardner
bowled17
SAE Smale
not out24
Extras(lb 3, w 10)
Total231(5 wkts; 47.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

ECB Women's One-Day Cup

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W43113
SOM-W43113
WAR-W42111
HAM-W42110
LAN-W4229
SUR-W4135
DUR-W4134
ESS-W4134
Full Table