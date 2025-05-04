Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
ESS Women vs LAN Women, 14th Match at Chelmsford, Women's One-Day Cup, May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Chelmsford, May 04, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ESS Women
W
W
L
L
L
LAN Women
L
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|04 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Women's One-Day Cup News
Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey set up Surrey thrashing of Durham
England pair put on 155 in mammoth total that leaves visitors well short
Ella McCaughan 133* highlights Hampshire's cruise to victory
Eve Jones hundred goes in vain as front-running Lancashire suffer first defeat
Bouchier, McCaughan lay platform for Hampshire's first win
Surrey fail to get close in chase as Lauren Bell and Linsey Smith share five wickets
All-round Kathryn Bryce gets Blaze firing
Durham fall away after strong start as Sarah Glenn spins a web