Jordan Cox suffered an injury concern while celebrating his latest England call-up with a century for Essex on the third day of their Rothesay County Championship match with Somerset at Taunton.

The 24-year-old fell to the ground clutching his left side just above the hip after taking a quick single off Jack Leach to put him on 99. He had been feeling the same area while batting and remained prostrate while being treated before being helped to his feet.

Cox stayed at the wicket just long enough to hit a boundary off Leach and reach his ton at which point he immediately retired hurt. He took no further part in the Essex second innings and was replaced in the field when Somerset batted.

A broken finger forced Cox to miss England's tour to New Zealand last year. On Friday he was recalled to the squad for the Test match against Zimbabwe later this month.