SRH take on DC at home with huge playoffs implications

Big picture: Home disadvantage

This is a big game with huge playoffs implications for DC, who began with four wins in four matches, but find themselves on the peripheries of the top four. Having won just two matches in the last six, DC are stuck at 12 points in a season in which even 18 can prove to be insufficient.

DC will be relieved they are out of Delhi. Not because of the pollution or heat - although they are reasons as good as any - but because the square at their home has again slowed down, not suiting their style of play. They have a 3-1 away record as against 3-3 at home, thanks to two wins in Visakhapatnam and the Super Over finish in Delhi.

Then again, only Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have won more than lost at home this year. So SRH will not be too thrilled to come back home where they have expressed some disappointment with the pitches.

Both teams prefer quick, high-scoring pitches, but SRH more so than DC because DC have Kuldeep Yadav. SRH aren't officially knocked out yet, but the best they can manage is 14 points. Two teams have already gone past that mark, and two are stationed there. So SRH are pretty much that dangerous side with little to lose, especially since they can become beasts when playing freely.

Form guide

Delhi Capitals LLWLW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Sunrisers Hyderabad LWLLW

The big question

Everybody has been asking for the inclusion of T Natarajan, but DC have said they can't find whom to leave out for him. There are Mukesh Kumar and Dushmantha Chameera to name two, but will DC make the change so late in the piece?

In the spotlight: Mitchell Starc and SRH openers

The beauty of these short-lived contests is that Head and Abhishek don't hold back either. Starc will be running in hard, bowl as quick as he can and try to swing it away towards top of off. The SRH openers won't look to play him out. It's going to be a cracker. In the previous contest between these teams earlier this year, Starc got the wicket of Head and set up an easy chase.

Team News and probable XIIs

Dushmantha Chameera has gone at 10.55 an over, Mukesh Kumar at 9.87. There could be case for T Natarajan to replace either of them.

Delhi Capitals (probable XII): 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Abishek Porel, 3 Karun Nair, 4 KL Rahul (wk), 5 Axar Patel (capt), 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mukesh Kumar/T Natarajan, 12 Ashutosh Sharma

Mohammed Shami 's fitness and performance are under the scanner, but Simarjeet Singh is the only other Indian fast bowler in their squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (probable XII): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Travis Head, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 Aniket Verma, 6 Kamindu Mendis/Wiaan Mulder, 7 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Mohammed Shami/Simarjeet Singh, 12 Zeeshan Ansari

Stats that matter SRH have won only one game out of seven in which Starc has been involved, way back in 2014, when he played for RCB.

Heinrich Klaasen holds a good record against DC's premium spinner, Kuldeep: 24 balls, 46 runs, 0 dismissals.

Against Axar, Klaasen has faced 51 balls for 92 runs and one dismissal.

Pitch and conditions