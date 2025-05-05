Matches (10)
B & H Women vs Herts Women, First Round at Hitchin, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 05 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
First Round, Hitchin, May 05, 2025, T20 Women's County Cup
B & H Women FlagB & H Women
131/7
Herts Women FlagHerts Women
(19.4/20 ov, T:132) 132/3

Herts Women won by 7 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

Scorecard summary
Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Women 131/7(20 overs)
Faith Teekasingh
40 (40)
Elizabeth Clune
3/25 (4)
Lottie Taylor
24 (31)
Jenna-May Botha
1/11 (2)
Hertfordshire Women 132/3(19.4 overs)
Kezia Hassall
55 (61)
Faith Teekasingh
1/14 (4)
Katia Boulton
49* (46)
Phoebi Martin
0/16 (4)
Match details
Hitchin Town Cricket Club Ground
TossBedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Series resultHertfordshire Women advanced
Match days5 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Lizzie Condor
England
Tracey Murphy
Herts Women Innings
Player NameRB
C Eayrs
run out06
K Hassall
run out5561
E Newbould
caught54
K Boulton
not out4946
I Steet
not out12
Extras(b 3, lb 1, nb 1, w 17)
Total132(3 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>