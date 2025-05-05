Matches (10)
B & H Women vs Herts Women, First Round at Hitchin, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 05 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
First Round, Hitchin, May 05, 2025, T20 Women's County Cup
131/7
(19.4/20 ov, T:132) 132/3
Herts Women won by 7 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Women • 131/7(20 overs)
40 (40)
3/25 (4)
24 (31)
1/11 (2)
Hertfordshire Women • 132/3(19.4 overs)
55 (61)
1/14 (4)
49* (46)
0/16 (4)
Match details
|Hitchin Town Cricket Club Ground
|Toss
|Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Series result
|Hertfordshire Women advanced
|Match days
|5 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Herts Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|run out
|0
|6
|run out
|55
|61
|caught
|5
|4
|not out
|49
|46
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(b 3, lb 1, nb 1, w 17)
|Total
|132(3 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
