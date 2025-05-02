Matches (10)
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, 19th Match at Leeds, County DIV1, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Leeds, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division One
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Lyth
10 M • 914 Runs • 57.13 Avg • 57.23 SR
JH Wharton
10 M • 911 Runs • 60.73 Avg • 69.86 SR
AL Davies
10 M • 605 Runs • 33.61 Avg • 66.33 SR
EG Barnard
10 M • 517 Runs • 34.47 Avg • 54.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BO Coad
8 M • 41 Wkts • 2.75 Econ • 31.85 SR
GCH Hill
10 M • 26 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 40.23 SR
OJ Hannon-Dalby
8 M • 33 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 37.15 SR
EG Barnard
10 M • 25 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 58.48 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
YOR
WAR
Player
Role
Jonny Bairstow † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Finlay Bean 
Top order Batter
Dom Bess 
Bowling Allrounder
Benjamin Cliff 
-
Ben Coad 
Bowler
George Hill 
Batting Allrounder
William Luxton 
Middle order Batter
Adam Lyth 
Batter
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Matthew Revis 
Batter
Ben Sears 
Bowler
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
James Wharton 
Batter
Jack White 
-
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT420270
SUR410360
SUS411252
ESS310247
WAR310246
DUR412145
HAM310243
YOR311140
SOM402233
WOR403118
Full Table