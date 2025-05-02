Ethan Bamber claims five-for as Warwickshire, Yorkshire trade blows

Ethan Bamber ran through Yorkshire with a five-for • Getty Images

Warwickshire 161 for 6 (Barnard 41, Coad 2-30, Sears 2-38) trail Yorkshire 205 (Bairstow 47, Bamber 5-47) by 44 runs

New-ball seamer Ethan Bamber claimed his first five-wicket haul in a Warwickshire shirt as they and star-studded Yorkshire traded blows during a 16-wicket opening day of their Rothesay County Championship fixture at Headingley.

Bamber moved from Middlesex over the winter and is playing his fourth match for the Bears, who won the toss on a green pitch and bowled their hosts out for 205 to signal an early tea.

His 5 for 47 from 15.2 overs included England's new limited-overs captain Harry Brook for a frantic 33, while impressive three-wicket all-rounder Ed Barnard got Joe Root for 1 and Jonny Bairstow for 47.

Warwickshire, for whom wicketkeeper Kai Smith claimed five catches, closed on 161 for 6 from 43 overs in reply, trailing by 44. Barnard added 41.

Both counties came into this following draws last time out.

Warwickshire were six points better off in the early Division One table after three matches, and they edged the morning as Yorkshire reached lunch at 97 for 4. Brook had 33 of those.

With obvious movement through the air and off the pitch on offer, Bamber struck twice added to a wicket apiece for fellow seamers Barnard and Olly Hannon-Dalby.

Having left Fin Bean out, Yorkshire opted to utilise Dom Bess as a locum opener alongside Adam Lyth, who contributed 26 but was one of the morning wickets. Dawid Malan (groin) was also missing.

Bess, for 16, was first to go when he got an inside-edge to a Bamber delivery which nipped back and was caught behind by Smith.

Warwickshire's wicketkeeper took three morning catches, including James Wharton off Bamber at the second attempt. He fumbled the initial chance but held the rebound between his thighs.

When Root played at a back-of-a-length delivery from Barnard which he probably didn't need to, edging low to second slip, Yorkshire were 32 for 3 after 14 overs.

Lyth followed to Hannon-Dalby before Brook made an action-packed start to his innings. Although he drove nicely, he danced down the pitch twice looking to hit over the top and survived a huge caught behind appeal off Michael Booth.

Brook failed to add to his lunchtime 33 when miscueing an attempted uppercut off Bamber to Hamza Shaikh at third - 97 for 5 in the 29th over, three balls into the afternoon.

George Hill followed shortly afterwards to the same bowler before Bairstow and Jordan Thompson united to share a vital seventh-wicket 61. While both were attacking, it wasn't reckless. Thompson supported his captain with 35.

There were signs of Bairstow - making his 100th Championship appearance - at his savage best. But there was finesse too. One straight drive off Barnard was as good as any shot all day.

However, Barnard removed both as Yorkshire fell to 185 for 9. Thompson was caught behind before Bairstow played on.

New Zealander Ben Sears then clobbered a late 28 to sneak Yorkshire beyond the 200-mark before edging Bamber into the slips to signal an early tea.

And wickets continued to fall in the evening - six of them.

After Davies and Rob Yates shared an opening 30, Warwickshire lost four for 17 inside eight overs.

Davies edged Australian debutant Jordan Buckingham's new-ball seam to third slip before Yates was trapped lbw by Ben Coad.

And when Shaikh gloved pacy Sears behind as he tried to leave alone, followed by Zen Malik trapped lbw by Hill next ball, the hosts were back in it at 47 for 4 in the 14th.

Barnard then set about settling the situation and drove nicely. He shared 59 with Dan Mousley - the latter contributing 32 before edging Coad to second slip - and a sixth-wicket 50 with Australian debutant Beau Webster, 32 not out.