LEICS vs Northants, 15th Match at Leicester, County DIV2, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Leicester, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PSP Handscomb
6 M • 575 Runs • 82.14 Avg • 58.25 SR
LJ Hill
10 M • 468 Runs • 27.53 Avg • 54.67 SR
LA Procter
10 M • 598 Runs • 42.71 Avg • 47.8 SR
LD McManus
10 M • 442 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 57.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IG Holland
9 M • 29 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 47.1 SR
BGF Green
7 M • 21 Wkts • 3.17 Econ • 44.28 SR
J Broad
10 M • 27 Wkts • 3.78 Econ • 41.7 SR
LA Procter
10 M • 16 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 62.62 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LEI
NOR
Player
Role
Peter Handscomb (c)
Batter
Sol Budinger 
Top order Batter
Ben Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Green 
Allrounder
Lewis Hill 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ian Holland 
Allrounder
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Louis Kimber 
Middle order Batter
Ben Mike 
Bowling Allrounder
Rishi Patel 
Middle order Batter
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Scriven 
Allrounder
Logan van Beek 
Bowler
Roman Walker 
Bowler
Chris Wright 
Bowler
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI420274
DER410361
KEN320152
MID411246
GLO402238
LAN300334
NOR301234
GLA302115
Full Table