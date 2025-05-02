Matches (10)
LEICS vs Northants, 15th Match at Leicester, County DIV2, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Leicester, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LEICS
D
W
D
D
W
Northants
W
D
L
D
D
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LEI6 M • 575 Runs • 82.14 Avg • 58.25 SR
LEI10 M • 468 Runs • 27.53 Avg • 54.67 SR
NOR10 M • 598 Runs • 42.71 Avg • 47.8 SR
NOR10 M • 442 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 57.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LEI9 M • 29 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 47.1 SR
LEI7 M • 21 Wkts • 3.17 Econ • 44.28 SR
NOR10 M • 27 Wkts • 3.78 Econ • 41.7 SR
NOR10 M • 16 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 62.62 SR
Squad
LEI
NOR
Player
Role
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
