15th Match, Leicester, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
304 & 175
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
(T:289) 191 & 156

LEICS won by 132 runs

Hull sends England reminder as Leicestershire continue flying start

Opening spell breaks Northants open to keep Foxes on top of Division Two

Josh Hull, player portrait

Josh Hull claimed a three-for to help secure victory  •  Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Leicestershire 304 (Patel 105, Conway 5-68) and 175 (Sanderson 6-72) beat Northamptonshire 191 (van Beek 4-47) and 156 (3-13) by 132 runs
Josh Hull reminded England's selectors of his potency as Leicestershire cemented their place at the top of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two with a 132-run victory over Northamptonshire.
Chasing 289 at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Northamptonshire were bowled out for 156 after Hull bowled three of their top four in his first four overs. The 20-year-old ended with 3 for 13, the spearhead of a seam quintet all of whom took wickets in an excellent collective effort.
Leicestershire's lower order had doggedly extended their second innings to 175 all out in the morning. That elevated the target to 289 in five sessions and there was no way back for the visitors after Hull's blitz.
Leading by 113 on first innings, Leicestershire, resumed on the third morning on 96 for 6 in their second and their lower order knuckled down diligently to bat until the brink of lunch. Ian Holland's 113 minutes' resistance for 11 ended when he nicked an outswinger from Conway but Logan van Beek and Ben Green also batted for more than 100 minutes.
Even after van Beek fell lbw to Justin Broad, the last two wickets added 37 as Tom Scriven and Hull offered Green support. Scriven edged Conway to second slip before Green ladled Sanderson to deep midwicket to supply the big-hearted bowler's sixth wicket.
Northamptonshire's quest for 289 was then reduced to 31 for 3 after Hull hit the stumps three times in his first 23 balls. The left-armer outlined his credentials to add to his single Test appearance so far with a superb spell of swinging, pitched-up, fast bowling which emphatically vindicated the old adage, "if they miss, you hit". He clipped a leg stump left exposed by Ricardo Vasconcelos, beat a half-forward Luke Procter for pace to find off stump and rattled middle and leg through James Sales' attempted on-side flick.
Rob Keogh perished carelessly when he chipped a leg-stump offering from Holland to midwicket. George Bartlett applied himself well until tea but fell to the third ball after the interval. A heavy shower during tea invigorated the pitch and three wickets fell in the first ten balls after the break as Bartlett was lbw to van Beek and Saif Zaib and Broad edged away-swingers from Green to wicketkeeper Ben Cox.
Lewis McManus and Calvin Harrison defied the oppressive bowling and the appalling din from an adjacent pub to add 37 in 76 balls before both fell in three balls to Scriven. Harrison edged behind and McManus fell lbw to leave last pair Sanderson and Conway with a day and 19.2 overs to survive.
Sanderson, who passed 1,000 first class runs earlier in the match, made inroads into his second thousand with a merry 32 before Rehan Ahmed bowled him to round off another resounding Leicestershire win
Josh HullNorthamptonshireLeicestershireLEICS vs NorthantsCounty Championship Division Two

Northants Innings
Player NameRB
R Vasconcelos
bowled1132
LA Procter
bowled1240
GA Bartlett
lbw3782
JJG Sales
bowled18
RI Keogh
caught838
SA Zaib
caught815
LD McManus
lbw1740
J Broad
caught02
CG Harrison
caught2040
BW Sanderson
bowled3226
HNA Conway
not out727
Extras(lb 2, w 1)
Total156(10 wkts; 58.2 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI530295
DER5*10366
KEN4*20155
MID5*11249
GLO5*02243
LAN4*00338
NOR402237
GLA4*02121
