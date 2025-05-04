Prabhsimran 91, middle-order cameos push PBKS to 236 vs LSG in Dharamsala

There was a small period when Prabhsimran stalled. He got to 45 off 24 deliveries. Then made only 8 from 11, but made up for that by hitting 38 off his last 13 deliveries.

The batters at the other end matched Prabhsimran's fire. In fact, every time LSG took a wicket, the new man in hit a boundary within two deliveries, leaving the visitors with no place to hide. Shreyas once again showed he's a changed man. Until IPL 2024, he was striking at 125. Since then, he has been striking at 163. That has not come at the cost of his productivity. He averaged 32 before. Now it's 44.