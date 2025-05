Prabhsimran 91, middle-order cameos push PBKS to 236 vs LSG in Dharamsala

Prabhsimran was the architect of this chaos. He attacked nine of his first 15 deliveries, and in that time, he could've been dismissed for 22 off 11 balls. But Nicholas Pooran put down a skier. When a similar ball came down just seconds later, Prabhsimran played the same shot and found the straight boundary. He's an intent machine with a very short memory. He made his third fifty on the trot having come into this IPL with only four fifty-plus scores in his entire career.