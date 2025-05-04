Matches (12)
Scotland vs U.A.E., 12th Match at Amstelveen, WCL 2, May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Amstelveen, May 04, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Scotland FlagScotland
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
6
ScotlandScotland
11632141.247
8
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
112904-1.442
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 18:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B McMullen
10 M • 329 Runs • 47 Avg • 88.91 SR
RD Berrington
10 M • 271 Runs • 67.75 Avg • 86.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Currie
8 M • 16 Wkts • 3.65 Econ • 22.5 SR
B McMullen
8 M • 12 Wkts • 3.96 Econ • 28.41 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SCOT
UAE
Player
Role
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Charlie Cassell 
Bowler
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brad Currie 
Bowler
Jasper Davidson 
Bowler
Chris Greaves 
Bowler
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Christopher McBride 
Top order Batter
Finlay McCreath 
-
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Charlie Tear 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Match details
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4464
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, First Session 10.30-14.00, Interval 14.00-14.45, Second Session 14.45-18.15
Match days4 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
