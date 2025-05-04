Matches (12)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
Scotland vs U.A.E., 12th Match at Amstelveen, WCL 2, May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Amstelveen, May 04, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
What will be the toss result?
UAE Win & Bat
SCOT Win & Bat
UAE Win & Bowl
SCOT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scotland
W
W
L
W
NR
U.A.E.
L
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 18:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT10 M • 329 Runs • 47 Avg • 88.91 SR
SCOT10 M • 271 Runs • 67.75 Avg • 86.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT8 M • 16 Wkts • 3.65 Econ • 22.5 SR
SCOT8 M • 12 Wkts • 3.96 Econ • 28.41 SR
Squad
SCOT
UAE
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|VRA Ground, Amstelveen
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4464
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, First Session 10.30-14.00, Interval 14.00-14.45, Second Session 14.45-18.15
|Match days
|4 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English