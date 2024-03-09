Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off

Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed

The third Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI is expected to be played on schedule • ACB

Poor weather in parts of the UAE has affected two important international fixtures on Saturday. The second ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland is called off altogether, while the ICC ODI World Cup League 2 game between UAE and Scotland has been postponed.

It was announced on Friday itself that the UAE vs Scotland game in Dubai was being postponed "owing to the bad weather conditions across country" following a directive from the concerned government department. On Saturday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced that "heavy and persistent rain in Sharjah [the venue for the game]" had forced the match to be called off.

"The decision to call off the game was made as the result of extensive discussions between the event's technical committee, match officials, and ground staff," the board said in a statement. Afghanistan currently lead the series 1-0 after a 35-run win in the first ODI in Sharjah on Thursday, and the third and final game of the series is expected to be played on schedule on March 12 at the same venue.

Reports in sections of the UAE media on Saturday said that poor weather conditions in the area had caused flights to be cancelled, and according to Khaleej Times, a yellow weather alert had been issued, suggesting that it could get worse.