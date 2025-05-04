Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
DUR Women vs SOM Women, 13th Match at Chester-le-Street, Women's One-Day Cup, May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Chester-le-Street, May 04, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DUR Women
W
W
W
L
L
SOM Women
L
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|04 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Women's One-Day Cup News
Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey set up Surrey thrashing of Durham
England pair put on 155 in mammoth total that leaves visitors well short
Ella McCaughan 133* highlights Hampshire's cruise to victory
Eve Jones hundred goes in vain as front-running Lancashire suffer first defeat
Bouchier, McCaughan lay platform for Hampshire's first win
Surrey fail to get close in chase as Lauren Bell and Linsey Smith share five wickets
All-round Kathryn Bryce gets Blaze firing
Durham fall away after strong start as Sarah Glenn spins a web