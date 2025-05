PBKS vs MI game shifted to Ahmedabad

To be certain of qualification , Punjab Kings (PBKS) need to win a couple of games and move up to 19 points. They can even go through with 15 points on NRR, but for that to happen, several other results will have to go their way. If they win each of their three remaining games, they'll be assured of a top-two finish. Two of their three remaining games are against teams in the top five, which makes those results extremely vital for PBKS.