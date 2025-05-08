PBKS vs MI game shifted to Ahmedabad

The May 11 IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) *has been shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad. The last-minute change is due to the escalation in tension across the India-Pakistan border

The MI game was PBKS' last game of this year in Dharamsala, their second home venue. Last Sunday, in their first game of the season in Dharamsala, they comfortably defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and this evening they are scheduled to play Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial match there.

MI were originally scheduled to be in Dharamsala today, but their travel plans were stalled after the IPL decided to have discussions on shifting the match.

Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have accepted the IPL's request to host the PBKS-MI game. GCA secretary Anil Patel suggested that MI were scheduled to land in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening.

PBKS are currently third on the points table with 15 points from 11 games. MI are just one slot below, with 14 points from 12 games.

To be certain of qualification , Punjab Kings (PBKS) need to win a couple of games and move up to 19 points. They can even go through with 15 points on NRR, but for that to happen, several other results will have to go their way. If they win each of their three remaining games, they'll be assured of a top-two finish. Two of their three remaining games are against teams in the top five, which makes those results extremely vital for PBKS.

MI have played six games in Ahmedabad in the IPL, winning just one . They have lost all their last five matches at the venue.