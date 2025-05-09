Matches (10)
Northants vs Lancashire, 19th Match at Northampton, County DIV2, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Northampton, May 09 - 12, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northants
D
L
D
D
L
Lancashire
D
D
D
D
D
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NOR10 M • 484 Runs • 34.57 Avg • 50.52 SR
NOR7 M • 458 Runs • 45.8 Avg • 72.92 SR
LAN10 M • 627 Runs • 36.88 Avg • 45.33 SR
LAN10 M • 618 Runs • 36.35 Avg • 50.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NOR6 M • 26 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 40.5 SR
NOR10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.77 Econ • 44 SR
LAN8 M • 22 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 58.63 SR
10 M • 21 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 69.61 SR
Squad
NOR
LAN
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
