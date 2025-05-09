Matches (10)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (3)
WCL 2 (1)

Northants vs Lancashire, 19th Match at Northampton, County DIV2, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Northampton, May 09 - 12, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
6
LancashireLancashire
400046
7
NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire
402037
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LA Procter
10 M • 484 Runs • 34.57 Avg • 50.52 SR
SA Zaib
7 M • 458 Runs • 45.8 Avg • 72.92 SR
JJ Bohannon
10 M • 627 Runs • 36.88 Avg • 45.33 SR
KK Jennings
10 M • 618 Runs • 36.35 Avg • 50.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BW Sanderson
6 M • 26 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 40.5 SR
J Broad
10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.77 Econ • 44 SR
TE Bailey
8 M • 22 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 58.63 SR
GP Balderson
10 M • 21 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 69.61 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NOR
LAN
Player
Role
Luke Procter (c)
Allrounder
George Bartlett 
Middle order Batter
Justin Broad 
Batting Allrounder
Harry Conway 
Bowler
Liam Guthrie 
Bowler
Calvin Harrison 
Bowling Allrounder
Rob Keogh 
Batting Allrounder
Dominic Leech 
Bowler
Lewis McManus 
Wicketkeeper Batter
James Sales 
Allrounder
Ben Sanderson 
Bowler
Ricardo Vasconcelos 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Raphael Weatherall 
-
Saif Zaib 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
