Sussex vs Worcs, 25th Match at Brighton, County DIV1, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match, Hove, May 09 - 12, 2025, County Championship Division One
Sussex FlagSussex
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
6
SussexSussex
411052
10
WorcestershireWorcestershire
403018
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JA Simpson
10 M • 980 Runs • 81.67 Avg • 59.93 SR
TJ Haines
10 M • 860 Runs • 57.33 Avg • 59.59 SR
BL D'Oliveira
9 M • 569 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 49.43 SR
EA Brookes
10 M • 551 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 58.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Carson
10 M • 36 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 41 SR
OE Robinson
9 M • 26 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 56.26 SR
TAI Taylor
9 M • 35 Wkts • 3.71 Econ • 42.25 SR
MJ Waite
7 M • 18 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 50 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SUS
WOR
Player
Role
John Simpson † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Alsop 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jack Carson 
Bowler
Tom Clark 
Batter
James Coles 
Allrounder
Tom Haines 
Top order Batter
Fynn Hudson-Prentice 
Bowling Allrounder
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Sean Hunt 
Bowler
Danny Lamb 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Bowler
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
