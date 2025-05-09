Matches (10)
Sussex vs Worcs, 25th Match at Brighton, County DIV1, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match, Hove, May 09 - 12, 2025, County Championship Division One
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sussex
D
D
W
D
L
Worcs
D
D
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SUS10 M • 980 Runs • 81.67 Avg • 59.93 SR
SUS10 M • 860 Runs • 57.33 Avg • 59.59 SR
9 M • 569 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 49.43 SR
WOR10 M • 551 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 58.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SUS10 M • 36 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 41 SR
SUS9 M • 26 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 56.26 SR
WOR9 M • 35 Wkts • 3.71 Econ • 42.25 SR
WOR7 M • 18 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 50 SR
Squad
SUS
WOR
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
Switch Hit: Summer's hotting up
Alan Gardner is joined on the pod by Andrew Miller and Valkerie Baynes to discuss the England Test squad and Nat Sciver-Brunt's appointment as captain
Kurtis Patterson joins Surrey on short-term County Championship deal
Australia batter will cover for expected absences of Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith during May
Webster set for Warwickshire debut ahead of WTC final
The allrounder had initially signed until the end of July but will be part of Australia's upcoming Test squads
Nottinghamshire laud 'outstanding' O'Neill as productive stint ends
The Victoria quick claimed 21 wickets in four matches to back up a successful home season