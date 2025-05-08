Matches (10)
IPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)
PSL (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)

Scotland vs U.A.E., 62 Match at Amstelveen, WCL 2, May 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

62 Match, Amstelveen, May 08, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
Scotland FlagScotland
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
ScotlandScotland
12732161.151
8
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
1321104-1.427
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B McMullen
10 M • 348 Runs • 49.71 Avg • 92.55 SR
RD Berrington
10 M • 275 Runs • 55 Avg • 85.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Currie
7 M • 13 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 23.53 SR
B McMullen
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.1 Econ • 30.84 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SCOT
UAE
Player
Role
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Charlie Cassell 
Bowler
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brad Currie 
Bowler
Jasper Davidson 
Bowler
Chris Greaves 
Bowler
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Christopher McBride 
Top order Batter
Finlay McCreath 
-
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Charlie Tear 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Match details
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4466
Match days8 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA16115220.602
NED17105220.435
CAN1695200.236
OMA1686180.013
SCOT1273161.151
NAM2071314-0.544
NEP12286-0.271
UAE132114-1.427
Full Table