Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain

Muhammad Waseem has stepped down as UAE men's ODI captain after 26 matches in charge between 2023 and 2024. Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra has been named the new captain, and will lead UAE at the next round of ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 games in Oman against the hosts and Netherlands in early November.

"I have decided to step down as captain to concentrate on my batting in the ODI format," Waseem, who remains part of the ODI squad, said. "My best wishes are with the new captain, I will be giving him my full support."

Chopra, the new captain, has played just seven ODIs to go with six T20Is.

Waseem, the 30-year-old top-order batter, took over the ODI captaincy from CP Rizwan during the 2019-23 CWC League 2 for UAE's match against Nepal in March 2023. Under him, UAE won just seven ODIs and lost 19, with Waseem the standout performer for the team in the matches they won - he averaged 64.28 in those seven games, hitting his only century in the format,119 vs Papua New Guinea, and three half-centuries in those games.

In the 19 they lost, Waseem's average was 21.10, closer to his career number of 25.44.

UAE are currently playing the 2024-27 edition of the CWC League 2, where they lost their last game - Waseem's final game as captain - to Namibia by eight wickets after folding for 190. UAE are bottom of the eight-team table at this stage after playing seven games - of which they have won only one - which might have contributed to Waseem's decision to step down.