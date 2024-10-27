Stuart Law let go as USA head coach

USA Cricket has announced the departure of Stuart Law as the head coach of the men's national team. While the reason behind his departure has not been made public, Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket, said "it was not an easy decision to make".
The announcement came in the middle of USA's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign, a day before their game against Nepal in Dallas.
Law's tenure, which started in April, lasted just over seven months despite the team beating Bangladesh in a T20I series and then advancing into the Super-Eights stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time in their history.
USA beat Canada and more significantly, Pakistan, to progress in the tournament they co-hosted with the West Indies.
"Given Stuart's contribution to the program, this was not an easy decision to make," Atkeison said in a press release. "Unfortunately, we felt that a change was necessary for the next phase of competitive preparation.
Venu Pisike, Chair of USA Cricket added, "We thank Stuart for his contributions to USA Cricket during his tenure. We wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors."
USA are currently placed second on the Cricket World Cup League 2 points table with six wins in nine games, and are looking to qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup.