U.S.A. vs Nepal, 38th Match at Dallas, WCL 2, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

38th Match, Dallas, October 27, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Nepal FlagNepal
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 01:14
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Nepal tour of United States of America
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4787
Match days27 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
CAN1284160.292
USA963120.637
NED862120.287
SCOT852111.689
NAM125710-0.180
OMA8246-0.804
NEP8163-0.529
UAE7162-1.854
Full Table