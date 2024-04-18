Stuart Law appointed head coach of USA men's team

Former Australia batter Stuart Law has been appointed as the new head coach of the USA men's team. His first assignment in charge will be the three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh before the T20 World Cup in June, for which the USA are co-hosts along with West Indies.

"It is an exciting opportunity to join USA cricket at this time. USA is one of the strongest Associate nations in the sport, and I believe that we can mold a formidable squad going ahead," Law said. "The first task will be to prepare the team for the series against Bangladesh and then set our sights on our home World Cup, which will be huge."

"Stuart is one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport. He brings a lot of experience to USA Cricket with his varied assignments, particularly in developing international sides over the years," USA Cricket chairman Venu Pisike said. "His appointment will only help the team grow to their full potential. We are excited to have Stuart on board just before the World Cup and look forward to lots of successes together."

Law has previously been the head coach for Bangladesh and West Indies, and Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on an interim basis in the past. He has also coached Bangladesh Under-19s. He had led Bangladesh to their first Asia Cup final in 2012.

He also had a number of roles in Australia, including batting coach to the national team, a job with CA's Centre of Excellence, and coaching the Under-19 team.