Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut

Cassell was added to the Scotland squad for the matches against Oman on July 15, as a replacement for fast bowler Chris Sole who was unavailable for personal reasons.

Cassell made a sensational start to his international career, trapping Zeeshan Maqsood lbw and bowling Ayaan Khan with the first two balls he bowled against Oman. He missed a hat-trick but then had Khalid Kail caught off his fourth delivery, and when he had Shoaib Khan caught in his second over, Cassell had astonishing figures of 1.3-1-0-4.