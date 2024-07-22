Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had held the record for best figures on ODI debut since 2015
Scotland fast bowler Charlie Cassell has broken the record for the best figures on ODI debut by taking 7 for 21 in 5.4 overs against Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Dundee.
The record was held by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, who had taken 6 for 16 on his ODI debut against Bangladesh in July 2015.
Cassell was added to the Scotland squad for the matches against Oman on July 15, as a replacement for fast bowler Chris Sole who was unavailable for personal reasons.
"You've come back from a huge setback, with that massive injury you had, put you out for a year and a bit," Scotland captain Richie Berrington said when presenting Cassell with his cap before the game against Oman. "Just to see your resilience coming back, getting back on the park, and just love watching what you do at Forfs [Forfashire], and just the way how you hold yourself is incredible."
Cassell made a sensational start to his international career, trapping Zeeshan Maqsood lbw and bowling Ayaan Khan with the first two balls he bowled against Oman. He missed a hat-trick but then had Khalid Kail caught off his fourth delivery, and when he had Shoaib Khan caught in his second over, Cassell had astonishing figures of 1.3-1-0-4.
Mehran Khan became Cassell's fifth wicket. He then dismissed Pratik Athavale to join Rabada and West Indies' Fidel Edwards as the only bowlers with six wickets on ODI debut, before ending Oman's innings by having Bilal Khan caught behind to pick up a record seventh in his maiden international.
Cassell's 7 for 21 helped Scotland dismiss Oman for 91 in 21.4 overs.