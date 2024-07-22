Matches (8)
Scotland vs Oman, 16th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jul 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Dundee, July 22, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Scotland FlagScotland
Oman FlagOman
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B McMullen
10 M • 479 Runs • 47.9 Avg • 88.05 SR
HG Munsey
8 M • 337 Runs • 42.13 Avg • 91.32 SR
Ayaan Khan
10 M • 347 Runs • 38.56 Avg • 88.97 SR
KH Prajapati
10 M • 310 Runs • 31 Avg • 83.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CN Greaves
7 M • 15 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 17.93 SR
MRJ Watt
10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 38.35 SR
Bilal Khan
10 M • 20 Wkts • 5.82 Econ • 25.3 SR
Fayyaz Butt
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 32.81 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
SCOT
OMA
PLAYER
ROLE
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brad Currie 
Bowler
Jasper Davidson 
-
Michael English 
Top order Batter
Chris Greaves 
Bowler
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Gavin Main 
Bowler
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Chris Sole 
Bowler
Charlie Tear 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Match details
Forthill, Dundee
Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Oman tour of Scotland
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4749
Match days22 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TEAMMWLPTNRR
CAN44080.498
NAM64280.037
SCOT52250.584
NED4224-0.158
NEP4132-0.118
OMA2011-0.232
UAE3030-1.072
USA-----
Full Table