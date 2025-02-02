Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has decided not to renew the contract with the head coach of the men's team, Monty Desai. He recently completed his two-year tenure and a CAN spokesperson said "it was not a sudden decision," but a "mutual agreement".

"Head coach of the men's national cricket team Shri Mrugang Jagdish Desai 'Monty Desai' was appointed with a tenure of two-year and the agreement has come to an end which we all are well aware of," CAN spokesperson Chhumbi Lama said in a release. "Also, it is hereby informed that the Cricket Association of Nepal has decided not to renew the contract.