News

Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract

The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end

ESPNcricinfo staff
02-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Nepal's head coach Monty Desai at a press conference ahead of their T20 World Cup group game against Bangladesh, St Vincent, June 15, 2024

Nepal returned winless from the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2023 Asia Cup under head coach Monty Desai  •  ICC via Getty Images

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has decided not to renew the contract with the head coach of the men's team, Monty Desai. He recently completed his two-year tenure and a CAN spokesperson said "it was not a sudden decision," but a "mutual agreement".
"Head coach of the men's national cricket team Shri Mrugang Jagdish Desai 'Monty Desai' was appointed with a tenure of two-year and the agreement has come to an end which we all are well aware of," CAN spokesperson Chhumbi Lama said in a release. "Also, it is hereby informed that the Cricket Association of Nepal has decided not to renew the contract.
"It was not a sudden decision. A board meeting held earlier had decided not to offer him a contract extension. There is no reason to think negatively of him, the decision was more of a mutual agreement."