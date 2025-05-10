Matches (11)
IPL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
PSL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (2)

Netherlands vs Scotland, 63rd Match at Amstelveen, WCL 2, May 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

63rd Match, Amstelveen, May 10, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
Scotland FlagScotland
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NED Win & Bat
SCOT Win & Bat
NED Win & Bowl
SCOT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
NetherlandsNetherlands
171052220.435
5
ScotlandScotland
13742160.835
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MP O'Dowd
10 M • 301 Runs • 33.44 Avg • 65.57 SR
SA Edwards
10 M • 289 Runs • 36.13 Avg • 74.87 SR
B McMullen
10 M • 330 Runs • 47.14 Avg • 91.16 SR
HG Munsey
5 M • 282 Runs • 56.4 Avg • 102.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PA van Meekeren
7 M • 16 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 19.75 SR
K Klein
7 M • 16 Wkts • 4.44 Econ • 18.75 SR
B McMullen
10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.15 Econ • 32.92 SR
BJ Currie
6 M • 12 Wkts • 3.95 Econ • 20.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NED
SCOT
Player
Role
Scott Edwards † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Noah Croes 
Batter
Bas de Leede 
Batting Allrounder
Aryan Dutt 
Bowler
Vivian Kingma 
Bowler
Fred Klaassen 
Bowler
Kyle Klein 
Bowler
Michael Levitt 
Top order Batter
Zach Lion-Cachet 
Bowling Allrounder
Teja Nidamanuru 
Allrounder
Max O'Dowd 
Opening Batter
Shariz Ahmad 
Bowler
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Paul van Meekeren 
Bowler
Vikramjit Singh 
Opening Batter
Match details
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4867
Match days10 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA16115220.602
NED17105220.435
CAN1695200.236
OMA1686180.013
SCOT1374160.835
NAM2071314-0.544
UAE143116-1.168
NEP12286-0.271
Full Table