Netherlands vs Scotland, 63rd Match at Amstelveen, WCL 2, May 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
63rd Match, Amstelveen, May 10, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Netherlands
NR
W
A
W
W
Scotland
L
W
NR
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NED10 M • 301 Runs • 33.44 Avg • 65.57 SR
NED10 M • 289 Runs • 36.13 Avg • 74.87 SR
SCOT10 M • 330 Runs • 47.14 Avg • 91.16 SR
SCOT5 M • 282 Runs • 56.4 Avg • 102.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 16 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 19.75 SR
NED7 M • 16 Wkts • 4.44 Econ • 18.75 SR
SCOT10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.15 Econ • 32.92 SR
SCOT6 M • 12 Wkts • 3.95 Econ • 20.5 SR
Squad
NED
SCOT
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|VRA Ground, Amstelveen
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4867
|Match days
|10 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
