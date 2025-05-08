IPL match in Dharamsala called off after floodlight failure
There was a "significant technical failure" at the stadium, an official statement said
Thursday evening's IPL 2025 match in Dharamsala between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) has been called off midway "due to a significant technical failure" at the stadium.
"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees," an official statement said.
Only 10.1 overs of the first innings had taken place in the game, after PBKS had opted to bat. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh had put on a century opening stand in that time, and Arya had just been dismissed for 70 off 34 by T Natarajan before the match was halted as three floodlight towers went off around 9.29pm IST. Around 11 minutes later, it was learnt that the match had been called off.
The toss and start of the match had also been delayed by rain. The toss took place at 8.15pm IST, instead of 7pm, and the game started at 8.30pm IST, but without any overs lost.
PBKS' next match against Mumbai Indians (MI) has been moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad.