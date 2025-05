IPL match in Dharamsala called off after floodlight failure

Only 10.1 overs of the first innings had taken place in the game, after PBKS had opted to bat. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh had put on a century opening stand in that time, and Arya had just been dismissed for 70 off 34 by T Natarajan before the match was halted as three floodlight towers went off around 9.29pm IST. Around 11 minutes later, it was learnt that the match had been called off.