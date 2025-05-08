IPL match in Dharamsala called off after floodlight failure

"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees," an official statement said.

The toss and start of the match had also been delayed by rain. The toss took place at 8.15pm IST, instead of 7pm, and the game started at 8.30pm IST, but without any overs lost.