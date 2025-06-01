Matches (11)
RESULT
North Group, Birmingham, May 31, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears

#9

143
Durham FlagDurham

#4

(17.1/20 ov, T:144) 147/7

Durham won by 3 wickets (with 17 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
2/13
callum-parkinson
Report

Durham take the honours after wrecking Bears top-order

No way back for hosts after slump to 4 for 3, despite Hain's 45

ESPNcricinfo staff
31-May-2025 • 11 hrs ago
Jimmy Neesham took 3 for 34, Birmingham Bears vs Durham, Vitality Blast Men, Edgbaston, May 31, 2025

Jimmy Neesham took 3 for 34  •  Getty Images

Durham 147 for 7 (Robinson 45, Clark 40) beat Birmingham Bears 143 (Hain 45, Neesham 3-34) by three wickets
Durham launched their Vitality Blast campaign with an impressive three-wicket victory over The Bears at Edgbaston.
The Bears were 143 all out from exactly 20 overs after only Sam Hain (45 from 28 balls) came close to salvaging the innings from the wretched foundation of four for three. Durham bowled superbly as a unit with Jimmy Neesham taking three wickets and Callum Parkinson, Nathan Sowter and Ben Raine two apiece.
Ollie Robinson (45, 36) and Graham Clark (40, 23) then lifted Durham to 147 for seven with 17 balls to spare to condemn The Bears to back-to-back defeats to start their campaign.
Durham chose to bowl and started brilliantly as they reduced the Bears to four for three after 17 balls. Parkinson's first over yielded just one run but two wickets as Alex Davies pulled to backward square leg and Tom Latham holed out to deep mid-wicket. Zak Foulkes added the wicket of Moeen Ali, caught at short fine leg.
Hain and Ed Barnard (23, 18) cranked the innings into motion but Durham's attack, skilfully juggled by skipper Alex Lees, prevented the big individual contribution that was required.
Raine was brought on and yorked Barnard with his fourth ball. Sowter was brought back on and rattled Kai Smith's off-stump through a defeated cut. Hain lifted Neesham to extra cover. Sowter removed George Garton, lbw reverse-sweeping.
The lower order fiddled a few scrappy runs but the innings ended, when Danny Briggs lifted the final ball from Neesham to long on, in near silence. It was excellent work by Durham, not least New Zealand seamer Foulkes whose 4-0-18-1 gave him a happier memory of Edgbaston than his most recent experience there, a golden duck for the Bears in last season's miserable Blast quarter-final defeat to Gloucestershire.
The Bears badly needed early wickets and Barnard supplied two, forcing Lees to play on and having Colin Ackermann caught at cover. While Barnard's first two overs cost just 12, however, the two from the other end, from Adam Sylvester and Moeen, leaked 32 to give Durham a rapid start. They reached 50 in the fifth over.
Clark's clean hitting concluded when he clipped Jake Lintott to mid-wicket. Raine and Neesham were bowled by Moeen going for big hits that were not needed but Robinson and former Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes sensibly took their side to the brink of victory with a stand of 24 in 17 balls.
Robinson holed out to Briggs with six still needed but Rhodes saw his team to victory and hit the winning boundary, somewhat ironically against the club which consistently omitted him from their T20 side.
Sam HainJames NeeshamWarwickshireDurhamBears vs DurhamVitality Blast Men

Durham Innings
Player NameRB
G Clark
caught4023
AZ Lees
bowled44
CN Ackermann
caught56
OG Robinson
caught4536
BA Raine
bowled2114
JDS Neesham
bowled25
WMH Rhodes
not out1610
KL Aldridge
caught22
ZGF Foulkes
not out43
Extras(w 8)
Total147(7 wkts; 17.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN2208
NOT2114
LEI1104
DUR1104
NOR1104
DER1010
WOR1010
YOR1010
BEARS2020
South Group
TeamMWLPT
HAM1104
SUS1104
SOM1104
KEN1104
ESS1010
GLO1010
SUR1010
MID1010
GLA----
Full Table