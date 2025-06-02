Scotland vs Nepal, 73rd Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jun 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT10 M • 415 Runs • 59.29 Avg • 101.21 SR
SCOT5 M • 363 Runs • 72.6 Avg • 101.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT8 M • 21 Wkts • 4.48 Econ • 17.66 SR
SCOT10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 27.61 SR
Match details
|Forthill, Dundee
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4882
|Match days
|2 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
USA break India's 1985 record for lowest total defended in a men's ODI
For the first time in 4671 completed ODIs, fast bowlers did not bowl a single ball in the game
Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract
The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end
Stuart Law let go as USA head coach
"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket
Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain
Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November