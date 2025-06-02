Matches (12)
ENG vs WI (1)
IPL (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)

Scotland vs Nepal, 73rd Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jun 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

73rd Match, Dundee, June 02, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
Scotland FlagScotland
Nepal FlagNepal
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SCOT Win & Bat
NEP Win & Bat
SCOT Win & Bowl
NEP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
ScotlandScotland
16952201.070
8
NepalNepal
122826-0.271
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B McMullen
10 M • 415 Runs • 59.29 Avg • 101.21 SR
HG Munsey
5 M • 363 Runs • 72.6 Avg • 101.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Currie
8 M • 21 Wkts • 4.48 Econ • 17.66 SR
B McMullen
10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 27.61 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SCOT
NEP
Player
Role
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Charlie Cassell 
Bowler
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brad Currie 
Bowler
Jasper Davidson 
Bowler
Chris Greaves 
Bowler
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Christopher McBride 
Top order Batter
Finlay McCreath 
Middle order Batter
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Charlie Tear 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Match details
Forthill, Dundee
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4882
Match days2 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA20146280.758
NED20126260.279
OMA20117240.057
SCOT1695201.070
CAN209920-0.158
NAM2071314-0.544
UAE163136-1.294
NEP12286-0.271
Full Table