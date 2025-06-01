Haris stars with 107* as Pakistan complete whitewash

Pakistan 197 for 3 (Haris 107*, Ayub 45, Mehidy 2-26) beat Bangladesh 196 for 6 (Emon 66, Tanzid 42, Afridi 2-26) by seven wickets

Mohammad Haris ' maiden T20I century gunned down the 197-run target against Bangladesh in the third T20I in Lahore. Pakistan coasted to a seven-wicket win to complete an impressive 3-0 series win, testing themselves in the third game by deciding to chase a total. They won with 2.4 overs to spare, giving their new style of batting a huge confidence boost.

Haris put on a big-hitting show in front of the 29,000-plus crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium, slamming seven sixes and eight fours. Haris was so efficient that he didn't play a dot ball from the ninth over to the end of the innings. He reached the three-figure mark off 45 balls, becoming the first non-opener from Pakistan to score a T20I century. He finished on 107 not out off 46 balls.

Haris, Ayub fire off

Ayub and Haris motored along despite losing Sahibzada Farhan in the first over. Haris got things going with a brace of fours off Hasan Mahmud, before hoicking Khaled Ahmed for his first six in the fourth over. Ayub, who struck a six in the first over, pocketed a four and a scrumptious six off Mahmud in the fifth.

The pair then laid into Rishad Hossain, smacking a four and a six in the legspinner's first over. Haris gave the same dose to Tanzim Hasan, a whipped six over long leg and a four off the next ball. Tanzim broke the partnership with a slower ball that Ayub hit straight to long-on. Ayub's 45 off 29 balls included two fours and four sixes.

Mohammad Haris' hundred led Pakistan's chase • PCB

Haris races to his century

Haris reached his fifty off 25 balls, before he let Hasan Nawaz do his thing. Nawaz started with a dab through deep third and then hammered Rishad over long-off for his first six. Haris clattered Khaled for his fourth six, before Nawaz got his second, hitting Mehidy down the ground. The offspinner removed Nawaz later in the same over, caught at midwicket. Nawaz, though, had done his job, with a 13-ball 26, a proper boost in a steep chase.

Pakistan didn't take their foot off the accelerator even after that wicket. Haris and Salman Agha struck three fours off Rishad's last over, before Haris got into the 90s with another whipped six off Khaled. The hundred came in the 17th over with a quick two, with Haris celebrating with a huge smile on his face. He struck his seventh and last six off the next ball, before Salman got the winning runs in the following over.

Emon, Tanzid blaze away

Emon flung the part-timer Ayub, who opened Pakistan's bowling, for two sixes and a four in his second over. Tanzid joined in with two fours, although the first one was a bit fortunate. Faheem Ashraf dropped him on 6, running back from mid-on. Emon then struck Faheem for two more fours to get Bangladesh to a productive powerplay.

Tanzid's first six was a sweet straight hit off Agha, before Emon tore into Abrar Ahmed with 16 runs in his first over. He reached his fifty off 27 balls, before Tanzid dumped Abbas Afridi down the ground. He also attacked Shadab Khan's googly, landing him in the stands over midwicket.

Parvez Hossain Emon gave Bangladesh a quick start • AFP/Getty Images

Emon brought up the century stand with his fourth six, off Faheem in the 11th over. He followed it up with a blazing cover drive next ball. Faheem, however, gave Pakistan their breakthrough when Tanzid was caught at short fine leg later in the over. He made a 32-ball 42, hitting three sixes and as many fours. Emon followed two balls later, top edging Shadab's googly for 66.

Afridi leads fightback

Pakistan held back Bangladesh in the last five overs, conceding just 46 runs. After Emon's exit, Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das struck a six each early in their partnership, but they couldn't match the openers' pace. They added 49 runs in 33 balls. Litton fell trying to ramp Hasan Ali, before Shamim Hossain started with two consecutive fours.