Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Lahore, PAK vs BAN, Jun 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Lahore, June 01, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
L
L
W
W
Bangladesh
W
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK8 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 136.31 SR
PAK7 M • 201 Runs • 40.2 Avg • 191.42 SR
BAN9 M • 229 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 138.78 SR
BAN9 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 155.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 13.72 SR
PAK8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.81 Econ • 17.33 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 10.62 Econ • 13.81 SR
BAN9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.03 Econ • 14.14 SR
Squad
PAK
BAN
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3203
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|1 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh in Pakistan News
Farhan, Nawaz and Abrar heroics put Pakistan 2-0 up
The series win over Bangladesh is Pakistan's first at home in three years
Pakistan look to fine-tune new approach against deflated Bangladesh
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be aware of how unfavourably their big-hitting appears to compare
Hasan Ali bags five as Pakistan blow Bangladesh away in first T20I
Shadab Khan puts in a strong all-round show as Bangladesh fall for 164 in pursuit of 202 in the first T20I in Lahore
Litton: Bangladesh's focus is only on the result, not the opposition
The Bangladesh captain wants them to apply their learnings from the recent defeats to UAE