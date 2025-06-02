D'Oliveira, Hose take centre stage as Worcestershire rout Yorkshire

Worcestershire 201 for 5 (D'Oliveira 79, Hose 54) beat Yorkshire 135 for 8 (Bess 41, Finch 2-19) by 60 runs (DLS)

Brett D'Oliveira 's scintillating 79 off 48 balls sent his team on their way to a first Vitality T20 Blast win of the season, as they swept aside Yorkshire at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

Adam Hose , (54), joined his skipper in finding form at the right time as their partnership of 117 propelled the Rapids to 201 for 5.

The visitors failed to get going in reply, with a middle order collapse leaving Yorkshire at 51 for 6, a position from which they never recovered.

Adam Finch (2 for 19) starred with the ball, as Worcestershire's excellent performance saw them wrap up a convincing 60-run win by DLS as rain brought a premature end to proceedings.

After losing the toss, Captain D'Oliveira confirmed an unchanged side and, after being put into bat, set the tempo for his side early on.

The captain was given an early reprieve when Dom Bess dropped a sharp return chance off his own bowling, but the visitors had their breakthrough that same over when Ed Pollock mistimed a cut shot off the same bowler and was caught at backward point for 12.

The Rapids' fifty was brought up in the fifth over, as the hosts looked to build on a fast start, but hopes were soon dashed as Kashif Ali (17) was dismissed when his attempt to clear the infield could only find Will Sutherland at mid-on.

D'Oliveira continued to express himself, landing some mighty blows down the ground as he and new partner Hose, maintained the positive Worcestershire start by bringing up their fifty partnership and the Rapids' 100 in quick time.

Both Hose and D'Oliveira reached their respective fifties as Yorkshire captain Dawid Malan changed his bowlers frequently. Chances were few and far between for the visitors. Bess returned the best figures for Yorkshire, taking 3 for 25 from his three-over spell.

Heading towards a big score, D'Oliveira's sensational innings was brought a close as he was caught by Malan, off the bowling of Will Sutherland for an outstanding 79 off 48 balls.

When Hose was eventually removed for 54, Yorkshire battled their way back into the game during the final few overs to restrict the Rapids to 201 for 5 at the completion of their 20 overs.

After a brief pause for rain, the Yorkshire chase got off to a far from ideal start as Malan was bowled by Jacob Duffy in the second over, moments before Tom Hinley took a superb boundary catch to dismiss Will Luxton and leave the visitors two down for 16.

In a remarkable period, Yorkshire's chase fell apart as their middle order were dismantled, losing three wickets for just three runs in the space of just five balls.

Wharton, Duke and Sutherland all came and went in quick succession, before any lasting hopes were quashed when opener Adam Lyth became Ethan Brookes' (1 for 26) first victim of the day for a valiant 38.

Coming together at 51 for 6, Dom Bess and Matty Revis added 63 for the seventh wicket, as the Worcestershire bowling attack looked for the breakthrough to wrap up a big win.

Jacob Duffy (2 for 30) returned to break the partnership when he beat Matty Revis (33) with a searing yorker, to all but spell the end for Yorkshire.