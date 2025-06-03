Matches (7)
WCL 2 (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
IPL (2)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
Glamorgan vs Surrey, South Group at Cardiff, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
GLA Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bat
GLA Win & Bowl
SUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|4
Glamorgan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
Surrey
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Glamorgan
L
L
W
W
W
Surrey
W
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 12:00
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|3 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men News
James Anderson stars on T20 comeback as Lancashire make it three from three
Former England bowler takes 3 for 17 in old-school display as Durham are pipped in a thriller
Mills mows down Gloucestershire to make it two from two for Sussex
Defending champions routed by 80 runs in Hove after Alsop, Coles star with the bat
Crane lifts Glamorgan as Middlesex implode on tricky surface
Legspinner stars at Merchant Taylors' School with matchwinning four-wicket haul
Smeed leads the smackdown as Essex suffer eight-wicket rout
Elgar, Critchley make fifties but hosts are undermined by top and tail collapses