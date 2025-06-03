Matches (7)
WCL 2 (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
IPL (2)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)

Glamorgan vs Surrey, South Group at Cardiff, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (D/N), Cardiff, June 03, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Surrey FlagSurrey
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
GLA Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bat
GLA Win & Bowl
SUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
GlamorganGlamorgan
11004
8
SurreySurrey
10100
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:00
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2025
Match days3 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN33012
NOR2208
WOR2114
NOT2114
LEI2114
DUR2114
DER1010
YOR2020
BEARS2020
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SUS2208
SOM2208
HAM1104
GLA1104
KEN1104
GLO2020
ESS2020
SUR1010
MID2020
Full Table