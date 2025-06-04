Surrey get off the mark as England stars come to the party in Cardiff

Surrey 149 for 8 (Roy 69, Douthwaite 3-23) beat Glamorgan 142 (Curran 3-18, Jordan 3-31) by seven runs

Surrey picked up their first win of the Vitality Blast with a disciplined bowling display that sealed a seven-run win over Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Sam Curran impressed with the ball, taking 3 for 18 to secure his first win as Surrey captain. Earlier, Jason Roy scored a second consecutive half-century to lift Surrey to a competitive 149 for 8 before the experienced, international-filled bowling contingent took charge.

Glamorgan's bowlers had done a decent job to restrict Surrey, with Dan Douthwaite 's 3 for 23 the highlight. A 58-partnership from Kiran Carlson and Will Smale set the hosts on their way in the chase, before key wickets through the middle overs left them 142 all out off the final delivery.

Surrey's win gives both sides four points (one win, one loss) after two matches at this early stage in the South Group.

For the second time in this T20 campaign, Surrey were put into bat by their toss-winning hosts. Ollie Pope showed his creativity early, scooping Timm van der Gugten for a six in the first over, disregarding the deep-third fielder in the process.

Dom Sibley took a while to get going, with just two from his first 11 balls before finding a boundary to kickstart his eventual 26 from 27 balls. Glamorgan's regular bowling changes led to a 23-ball boundaryless spell after the Powerplay until Roy pushed up a gear, hitting Andy Gorvin for a destructive straight six. It was a feat that Sam Curran and Laurie Evans couldn't replicate, both falling caught at long-off in the same, eventful over.

After Roy brought up 50 in 37 balls, Tom Curran, Ollie Sykes and Jordan struggled to make headway on a seemingly slow pitch which rewarded bowlers who hit the pitch from back-of-a-length. However, after Roy's dismissal, Smith found a key six in the penultimate over.

In reply, Glamorgan's wicketless powerplay set them up for a strong platform in a manageable chase. Although the openers rode their luck with a few outside edges racing to the boundary and landing fortunately, the 50 partnership came up in the seventh over with some strong running and a notable Smale ramp for six off after a failed earlier attempt.

However, the introduction of Jordan and Sam Curran changed the tempo of their chase. Ben Kellaway struck two boundaries including a reverse-sweep in his seven-ball stay, and with Colin Ingram unable to get going, tied down by the impressive Curran, Glamorgan slumped through a spell of three wickets for 11 runs in three overs.

With momentum against them, the hosts were left needing 55 from six overs, before a Douthwaite blow sailed over the biggest boundary on the ground off the final ball of the 15th over.