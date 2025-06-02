Windies seek series consolation to ease World Cup qualification woes

Big picture: Series secured, ranking points on the line

One crushing victory, one challenging chase, and a couple of boxes ticked for the Harry Brook regime. Joe Root' s ODI magnum opus in Cardiff tied a bow on the series - England's first bilateral success since beating Ireland 1-0 ahead of the 2023 World Cup - and means the new-look white-ball set-up finally has some traction after an insipid start under all-formats supremo Brendon McCullum.

England's chase was in peril from the outset at 2 for 2 and they really ought not to have found a way back from 133 for 5 chasing 309. However, Root, benefiting from a pair of missed run-out opportunities and some luck with the DRS, gradually unfurled an innings of fitting greatness as he put himself top of the pile for England in one-day cricket, his unbeaten 166 shutting the door on West Indies - as well as assuaging some of his "guilt" about how things slid under Brook's predecessor, Jos Buttler.

Brook probably didn't need a reminder of Root's qualities, but a renewed demonstration of his hunger for the format as England begin to build towards the 2027 World Cup can be no bad thing.

And it is with the World Cup in mind that both teams will approach the third game in the series - even with the forecast for a summer deluge in south London on Tuesday. England, currently eighth in the ICC rankings, held a slender three-point advantage over ninth-placed West Indies a few days ago, but that has now grown to nine. A 3-0 defeat for Daren Sammy's side, having previously been held to 1-1 by Ireland, would leave them uncomfortably placed alongside Bangladesh in the race for automatic World Cup qualification.

Sammy said before the series that "every ODI game from now until the deadline for qualification is important", emphasising the added incentive after West Indies missed out on the last two ICC 50-over tournaments. Weather permitting, it would be a timely moment for them to secure a first ODI win over England in England since 2007.

Joe Root and Adil Rashid steered England home with a 24-run eighth-wicket stand • PA Photos/Getty Images

Form guide

England WWLLL (last five ODIs, most recent first)

West Indies LLWLW

In the spotlight: Saqib Mahmood and Shai Hope

Saqib Mahmood to their bowling effort. In the first game Mahmood undermined West Indies with the new ball, in the second he limited them at the death, leaving him as the joint-leading wicket-taker with six at 11.50, and an economy of 4.14. It continues an impressive run of white-ball form for England, going back to his prolific T20I showing in the Caribbean before Christmas, and means Jofra Archer has not been missed. Various members of England's top order have taken centre stage over the first two games - notably Root and Jacob Bethell - but it's worth noting the importance ofto their bowling effort. In the first game Mahmood undermined West Indies with the new ball, in the second he limited them at the death, leaving him as the joint-leading wicket-taker with six at 11.50, and an economy of 4.14. It continues an impressive run of white-ball form for England, going back to his prolific T20I showing in the Caribbean before Christmas, and means Jofra Archer has not been missed.

Shai Hope has set high standards since taking over as West Indies ODI captain (he averages 52.46 in charge of the team alongside a career mark of 49.75) and demonstrated how important he is to his side's fortunes with 78 off 66 balls in Cardiff. The worry is that this tour, which included defeat to Ireland, has seen West Indies take a step back after the improvements of 2024 - albeit selection was hampered by IPL rescheduling. It comes just at the point when Hope's workload is only going to increase, having recently been made T20I captain as well. has set high standards since taking over as West Indies ODI captain (he averages 52.46 in charge of the team alongside a career mark of 49.75) and demonstrated how important he is to his side's fortunes with 78 off 66 balls in Cardiff. The worry is that this tour, which included defeat to Ireland, has seen West Indies take a step back after the improvements of 2024 - albeit selection was hampered by IPL rescheduling. It comes just at the point when Hope's workload is only going to increase, having recently been made T20I captain as well.

Team news: Rutherford available for WI

England will likely want to stick with a winning formula, but could bring in Luke Wood for his first ODI appearance in two years if they want to manage the workload of their fast bowlers.

England: 1 Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Jacob Bethell, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 Saqib Mahmood

Sherfane Rutherford has been added to the squad after making the trek from India in the wake of Gujarat Titans' elimination from the IPL playoffs and could come straight into the middle order. West Indies did not train on Monday and it remains to be seen whether Evin Lewis is fit to return at opener after being hit on the groin before the first ODI.

West Indies: (possible) 1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis/Jewel Andrew, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 5 Shimron Hetmyer/Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Justin Greaves, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Jayden Seales

Pitch and conditions: Raining sixes, or just raining?

Another excellent batting surface should be in prospect at the Kia Oval, although it might count for little if the weather forecast doesn't improve. A strong chance of rain during the morning and afternoon may mean a reduced-overs contest is the best we can hope for.

Stats and trivia

West Indies have won two of their five ODIs against England at The Oval, most recently in the 2004 Champions Trophy final.

Root became the first Englishman to 7000 ODI runs during his 166 not out in Cardiff.

Roston Chase needs 47 runs to reach 1000 in ODIs.

Quotes