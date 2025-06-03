London traffic chaos makes West Indies late for Oval ODI as England cycle in

Traffic-light failures in the Vauxhall Area and the closure of Lambeth Bridge prompted England's players to get off the team bus and use e-bikes to reach The Oval, but West Indies' journey from their team hotel in Chelsea was so long that the toss was delayed by 40 minutes and the start pushed back by half an hour.

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed," an ECB statement said. "Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play."

The West Indies bus eventually arrived at around 12.40pm, 10 minutes after the scheduled toss, and their players immediately began to warm up. They were staying four miles away from The Oval at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel and Spa, prompting Hope to joke: "We probably should have walked." A CWI spokesperson simply said: "There were some road closures."

Shai Hope was a late arrival to the toss • Getty Images

Most of England's players decided to use alternative transport on their journey in from their hotel in High St Kensington, cycling up the Harleyford Road before parking their e-bikes behind the Micky Stewart Members' Pavilion. Some of those based in London caught the tube or walked in.

"We were on the bus for a while, then we all decided to get off and get some Lime bikes in," Harry Brook , their captain, said after choosing to bowl first. "We were in a little bit earlier than the West Indies boys, but we're here now and ready to go."