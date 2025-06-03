England win delayed toss after road closures make West Indies late

England won the toss and chose to bowl first vs West Indies

Traffic-light failures in the Vauxhall Area and the closure of Lambeth Bridge prompted England's players to get off the team bus and use e-bikes to reach The Oval, but West Indies' journey from their team hotel in Chelsea was so long that the toss was delayed by 40 minutes and the start pushed back by half an hour.

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed," an ECB statement said. "Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play."

The West Indies bus eventually arrived at around 12.40pm, 10 minutes after the scheduled toss, and their players immediately began to warm up. They were staying four miles away from The Oval at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel and Spa, prompting Hope to joke: "We probably should have walked." A CWI spokesperson simply said: "There were some road closures."

England's players decided to use alternative transport on their journey in from their hotel in High St Kensington. "We were on the bus for a while, then we all decided to get off and get some Lime bikes in," Harry Brook , their captain, said after choosing to bowl first. "We were in a little bit earlier than the West Indies boys, but we're here now and ready to go."

West Indies made three changes to the side that lost by three wickets in Cardiff on Sunday, with Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford and Shamar Joseph replacing Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer and Matthew Forde. Lewis missed the first two ODIs with a niggle, while Rutherford was a late arrival after playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL eliminator on Saturday.

England stuck with their winning side, rather than handing an opportunity to Tom Banton, Tom Hartley or Luke Wood. "I quite like the balance we've got at the minute," Brook said. "We've obviously got a lot of depth with the bat and that gives us the opportunity to chase scores like that down with the bat the other day, when we had a tough start."

England have an unassailable two-nil lead in the series but both sides are playing for ranking points in their bid to qualify automatically for the 2027 World Cup in Southern Africa. There was some drizzle around in South London on Tuesday afternoon.

England: 1 Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Jacob Bethell, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 Saqib Mahmood