How many players have appeared in every season of the IPL so far?

We don't have ball-by-ball data for a lot of matches, so it's quite hard to work out how often this has happened. I'm pretty sure there have been no instances in Test matches, but there is at least one more in an ODI, and another in a T20I. At Edgbaston in 2015 , Grant Elliott of New Zealand dismissed England's Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid with successive balls in the 50th over, whereupon Liam Plunkett came in and hit the next delivery for six (he added another six from the next legal ball, after a wide).