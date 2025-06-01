Matches (7)
England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Cardiff, ENG vs WI, Jun 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Cardiff, June 01, 2025, West Indies tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
L
L
L
W
West Indies
W
L
NR
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG7 M • 418 Runs • 59.71 Avg • 114.83 SR
ENG7 M • 394 Runs • 56.29 Avg • 91.62 SR
WI10 M • 679 Runs • 84.88 Avg • 100.59 SR
WI10 M • 385 Runs • 55 Avg • 91.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 35.73 SR
ENG6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 42.66 SR
6 M • 14 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 21.35 SR
7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 29.61 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
England won by 238 runs
29-May-2025
West Indies won by 8 wickets (with 42 balls remaining)
06-Nov-2024
England won by 5 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
02-Nov-2024
West Indies won by 8 wickets (with 55 balls remaining) (DLS method)
31-Oct-2024
West Indies won by 4 wickets (with 14 balls remaining) (DLS method)
09-Dec-2023
Squad
ENG
WI
Player
Role
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4881
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
|Match days
|1 June 2025 - day (50-over match)