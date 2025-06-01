Matches (7)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
IPL (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (2)

England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Cardiff, ENG vs WI, Jun 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Cardiff, June 01, 2025, West Indies tour of England
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BM Duckett
7 M • 418 Runs • 59.71 Avg • 114.83 SR
JE Root
7 M • 394 Runs • 56.29 Avg • 91.62 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 679 Runs • 84.88 Avg • 100.59 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 385 Runs • 55 Avg • 91.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 35.73 SR
S Mahmood
6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 42.66 SR
JNT Seales
6 M • 14 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 21.35 SR
AS Joseph
7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 29.61 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
WI
Player
Role
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4881
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
Match days1 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question