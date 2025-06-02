Root sets new England record as No. 3s dominate
All the key numbers as a masterclass performance from Root enabled the home side to haul in a 300-plus target
7082 Runs scored by Joe Root in his ODI career. He is the first batter to aggregate 7000-plus runs for England in the format. Root became their leading run-scorer on Sunday, surpassing Eoin Morgan's tally of 6957 runs.
166* Root's score in the chase on Sunday is his highest in the format. It is the second-highest score for England in an ODI chase, behind Jason Roy's 180 against Australia in 2018.
Root's 166* is overall the fifth-highest individual score for England in men's ODIs and their highest against West Indies.
6 Number of hundreds by Root in the 300-plus target chases in ODIs, the second-most by any batter, behind Virat Kohli's nine. Four of those six tons by Root came in successful chases.
9 Total hundreds for Root in ODIs in England, the most by any batter, going past Marcus Trescothick, who had eight.
5 Centuries for Root in ODIs against West Indies, the joint second-most by any batter, behind Kohli's nine hundreds. Root also went past 1000 runs against West Indies in ODIs on Sunday, the first batter with the milestone for England.
15 Number of successful 300-plus chases for England in ODIs, the second-most by any team, going ahead of Australia (14) and only behind India (19).
143 Partnership between Root and Will Jacks, the second-highest for the sixth wicket for England in ODIs, behind the 150 by Michael Vaughan and Geraint Jones against Zimbabwe in 2004.
176 Runs that England needed in the second ODI after the fall of their fifth wicket. These are the most target runs that England have successfully chased in a men's ODI after losing their fifth wicket. The previous highest was 167 runs against Pakistan in Birmingham in 2021, where they chased down 332 from 165 for 5.
3 Hundreds for Keacy Carty in his last four ODI innings. Only Desmond Haynes (in 1984), Phil Simmons (in 1992) and Chris Gayle (in 2002 and 2008) had scored three centuries in the space of four ODI innings for West Indies before him.
269 Total runs scored by Carty and Root while batting at No. 3 in Cardiff, the fourth-highest aggregate by the No. 3s in a men's ODI. The highest is 339 by Ricky Ponting (164) and Herschelle Gibbs (175) at Johannesburg in 2006.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo